Campus Pollyeyes in Little Italy Has Closed. Jeff Fisher to Open Salted Dough in Space This Fall

Diners can look forward to salads, pizza, pasta and daily meat and fish specials

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 10:04 am

click to enlarge Chef Jeff Fisher's Salted Dough bound for Little Italy - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Chef Jeff Fisher's Salted Dough bound for Little Italy
Campus Pollyeyes, the “world-famous” stuffed breadstick restaurant founded in Bowling Green, has closed its Little Italy location after four months. The attractive fast-casual eatery opened its doors in early March.

But, as they say, one man's loss is another man's gain. In this case, the man in the plus column is Jeff Fisher, who made a name for himself at Touch Supper Club and Crust. In 2019, Fisher opened Salted Dough (9174 Broadview Rd.) in Broadview Heights and has been doing brisk business ever since.

Fisher says he’s been approached numerous times to expand here or there, but no opportunity was as appealing as this one. The brand new restaurant, located in the newly constructed La Collina mixed-use property, is a dream fit for the chef’s concept.

“It’s a turnkey operation,” says Fisher. “The kitchen looks like a brand new hospital kitchen. It’s huge.”

Like his four-year-old flagship, the Little Italy Salted Dough (12308 Mayfield Rd.) will offer Fisher’s excellent pizza, but also a broader menu of American and Italian selections. Fisher knows dough, and the pizzas that exit the brick ovens in the rear of the Broadview Heights restaurant look, smell and taste great. They possess the most sought-after attributes in a crust: simultaneously thin and airy; blistered and crisp but chewy; aromatic and keenly topped.

They will be joined by starters like panzanella salads, calamari, and a few new items. Fisher even makes his own tiramisu and gelato.

Unlike Campus Pollyeyes, Salted Dough will be full-service. To accomplish that, Fisher will make some pretty significant design changes, such as installing a bar in one portion of the space.

Look for Salted Dough to open this fall.

Attempts to reach a rep from Campus Pollyeyes were unsuccessful.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
