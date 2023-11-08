Cent' Anni, an Amaro-Focused Cocktail Lounge, to Open This Month in Little Italy

CLEVELAND PIZZA WEEK RETURNS NOVEMBER 6-12, 2023

“My belief is that every neighborhood needs a good cocktail bar."

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 10:29 am

click to enlarge Cent’ Anni, an amaro-focused lounge, to open in Little Italy. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Cent’ Anni, an amaro-focused lounge, to open in Little Italy.
A long-simmering project in Little Italy will soon take flight. Cent’ Anni (12401 Mayfield Rd.), a posh little cocktail bar that has been in the works for some time, is expected to open in late November. Located in the rear of the building immediately west of Valerio’s, the speakeasy-style lounge will be a celebration of all things Italian.

“I lived in Little Italy and I always wanted to do something that celebrated Italy and Italian drinking culture and aperitivo hour and amaro and all that stuff,” says operating partner Michael Paley. Paley's partners in the project include David Orloff, Bob Reiner, Mike Fratello and Valerio Iorio.

At just 950 square feet, the snug rooms will accommodate approximately 60 guests. Next spring, when the patio opens, that number will climb.

Named for the Italian toast to one’s health, Cent' Anni aims to fill what the owners call a gap in the local nightlife scene.

“My belief is that every neighborhood needs a good cocktail bar," adds Paley. "We want to be that place where people come before dinner and after dinner to drink into the night.”

Paley says that Cent’ Anni will focus on all things amaro, those quintessential Italian liqueurs that form the backbone of apéritifs and digestifs. All of the cocktails will feature at least one type of amaro, there will be amaro flights and a selection of negronis. Those beverages will be joined by a roster of Italian beer, wine and soda.

To pair with the drinks, there will be a menu of snacks and small plates with items such as bread and butter, cheese boards, charcuterie and tinned fish with accompaniments. When the weather warms up next year, Iorio will fire up the wood-burning pizza oven in the repurposed garage.

click to enlarge Cent' Anni, an Amaro-Focused Cocktail Lounge, to Open This Month in Little Italy
Courtesy photo
Paley describes the space as chic, cozy and welcoming, with stained glass, decorative wallpaper and art deco elements like a 1940s-era bar from the Terminal Tower.

“The goal was for it to look like it’s been there forever,” he says. “It’s a really cool and inviting space."

Guests should expect a dedication to hospitality that matches the space and spirits.

“It will be the highest level of standards in terms of what I know about hospitality, service and attention to detail,” Paley pledges. "That is what is going to make it, I think, special.”
click to enlarge Cent' Anni, an Amaro-Focused Cocktail Lounge, to Open This Month in Little Italy
Courtesy photo
