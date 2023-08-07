Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Chardon Brewfest Brings Beer, Fun and Food This Saturday

More than two dozen regional breweries will be in attendance on historic Chardon Square

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 1:34 pm

Back for 2023, the 10th annual Chardon Brewfest looks to build on its legacy of great beer and great fun in the beautiful town of historic Chardon, Ohio.

Chardon Brewfest will be held August 12 from noon to 5 p.m. on historic Chardon Square, where 25 brewers from Ohio and surrounding states will provide samples of 50+ beers for enthusiasts and casual beer fans alike.

Come enjoy Chardon's charm during one of the most beautiful times of the year, all while tasting some of our best regional beers.

Come for the beer, stay for the music from three live bands performing throughout, and visit the five local food vendors onsite to ensure you have everything you need to have a spectacular afternoon.

Each $45 ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass and 15 tastings. Buy them now.

***Designated driver tickets include the tasting glass and unlimited soft drinks.

Meet our 2023 Brewers:
Eleventhree Brewing Company - Brewer Sponsor
8th Day Brewing - Brewer Sponsor
Pulpo Beer Company - Heritage House Sponsor
Boss Dog Brewing
BrewDog
Bummin Beaver
Columbus Brewing Co.
Crooked Pecker
Darkroom Brewing
Double Wing Brewing Co.
Garrettsville Mill & Brewing Co.
Great Lakes Brewing Co.
Lock15 Brewery
Mad Tree Brewing
Market Garden Brewery
Mentor Brewing Company
New Belgium
Ohio Brewing Company
Saucy Brew Works Cle
Schnitz Ale Brewery
Sierra Nevada
Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
Working Class Brewing

Food Provided by:
Pulpo Beer Company
Maple City Taps & Eatery
Element 41
Benson’s Street Meat

Thank you to our 2023 Sponsors:
Preston Superstore - Presenting Sponsor
Mapledale Farm - Venue Sponsor
8th Day Brewing Co. & Eleventhree Brewing - Brewer Sponsor
Pulpo Beer Company - Heritage House Sponsor
Chardon Smile Center - Mug Sponsor
Ten10 Design - Ticket Sponsor
NMS Certified Public Accountants -Potty Sponsor
Boost Mode Vitadrip Spa - Tent Sponsor
Heinens - Water & Ice Sponsor

