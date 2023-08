Chardon Brewfest Brings Beer, Fun and Food This Saturday

click to enlarge Scene

Back for 2023, the 10th annual Chardon Brewfest looks to build on its legacy of great beer and great fun in the beautiful town of historic Chardon, Ohio.Chardon Brewfest will be held August 12 from noon to 5 p.m. on historic Chardon Square, where 25 brewers from Ohio and surrounding states will provide samples of 50+ beers for enthusiasts and casual beer fans alike.Come enjoy Chardon's charm during one of the most beautiful times of the year, all while tasting some of our best regional beers.Come for the beer, stay for the music from three live bands performing throughout, and visit the five local food vendors onsite to ensure you have everything you need to have a spectacular afternoon.***Designated driver tickets include the tasting glass and unlimited soft drinks.Meet our 2023 Brewers:Eleventhree Brewing Company - Brewer Sponsor8th Day Brewing - Brewer SponsorPulpo Beer Company - Heritage House SponsorBoss Dog BrewingBrewDogBummin BeaverColumbus Brewing Co.Crooked PeckerDarkroom BrewingDouble Wing Brewing Co.Garrettsville Mill & Brewing Co.Great Lakes Brewing Co.Lock15 BreweryMad Tree BrewingMarket Garden BreweryMentor Brewing CompanyNew BelgiumOhio Brewing CompanySaucy Brew Works CleSchnitz Ale BrewerySierra NevadaThirsty Dog Brewing Co.Working Class BrewingFood Provided by:Pulpo Beer CompanyMaple City Taps & EateryElement 41Benson’s Street MeatThank you to our 2023 Sponsors:Preston Superstore - Presenting SponsorMapledale Farm - Venue Sponsor8th Day Brewing Co. & Eleventhree Brewing - Brewer SponsorPulpo Beer Company - Heritage House SponsorChardon Smile Center - Mug SponsorTen10 Design - Ticket SponsorNMS Certified Public Accountants -Potty SponsorBoost Mode Vitadrip Spa - Tent SponsorHeinens - Water & Ice Sponsor