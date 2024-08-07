Charter House Grille on East 185th Now Open

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
King purchased the former Bistro 185 property two years ago and has completely renovated the interior as well as the exterior. Charter House Grille bears little resemblance to its predecessor -- or to John Christie’s Tavern, which predated that restaurant. The woodsy neighborhood tavern feel has been swapped for cool, contemporary and posh. A 14-seat quartz bar joins a 70-seat dining room with custom velvet-wrapped booths and banquettes. Colorful murals anchor the room, and more original artwork is on the way.
King, a versatile entrepreneur with businesses in the hospitality and transportation fields, has teamed up with Justin Spohn, who will act as executive chef/GM. Together, they have created a modern, upscale-casual restaurant that will serve an eclectic but approachable menu with something for everybody.
“Nobody is going to walk in here and say there’s nothing here I can’t eat,” adds King.
Spohn, a familiar face at various Cleveland restaurants and cocktail bars, has devised an ambitious menu filled with elevated and playful American fare. Diners can start with duck-fat fries with Béarnaise, an egg roll version of a Philly cheesesteak, or deep-fried, dinosaur-shaped chicken rillette nuggets. In addition to a handful of salads, there are hearty handhelds like a salmon burger, french fry-topped Polish Boy, double smash burger, and shrimp Po’ Boy starring head-on prawns. In the big-plate department, there’s a 48-day dry-aged USDA prime strip steak, grilled red snapper, herb-crusted rack of lamb, lobster mac and cheese, and vegan mushroom bourguignon.
To drink, there will be beer, wine and creative cocktails.
“We’re going to bring a good clientele here that will put some eyes on 185th, that will also probably patronize the other businesses that are here,” King says. “The street still has a little bit ways to go, but I think ultimately we’re going in the right direction.”
