Charter House Grille on East 185th Now Open

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street.

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Charter House Grille is opening August 8th on East 185th Street.

Today's the day for Chris King, who will open the doors to Charter House Grille (991 E. 185th St., 216-920-2060) at 3 p.m.King purchased the former Bistro 185 property two years ago and has completely renovated the interior as well as the exterior. Charter House Grille bears little resemblance to its predecessor -- or to John Christie’s Tavern, which predated that restaurant. The woodsy neighborhood tavern feel has been swapped for cool, contemporary and posh. A 14-seat quartz bar joins a 70-seat dining room with custom velvet-wrapped booths and banquettes. Colorful murals anchor the room, and more original artwork is on the way.King, a versatile entrepreneur with businesses in the hospitality and transportation fields, has teamed up with Justin Spohn, who will act as executive chef/GM. Together, they have created a modern, upscale-casual restaurant that will serve an eclectic but approachable menu with something for everybody.“Nobody is going to walk in here and say there’s nothing here I can’t eat,” adds King.Spohn, a familiar face at various Cleveland restaurants and cocktail bars, has devised an ambitious menu filled with elevated and playful American fare. Diners can start with duck-fat fries with Béarnaise, an egg roll version of a Philly cheesesteak, or deep-fried, dinosaur-shaped chicken rillette nuggets. In addition to a handful of salads, there are hearty handhelds like a salmon burger, french fry-topped Polish Boy, double smash burger, and shrimp Po’ Boy starring head-on prawns. In the big-plate department, there’s a 48-day dry-aged USDA prime strip steak, grilled red snapper, herb-crusted rack of lamb, lobster mac and cheese, and vegan mushroom bourguignon.To drink, there will be beer, wine and creative cocktails.“We’re going to bring a good clientele here that will put some eyes on 185th, that will also probably patronize the other businesses that are here,” King says. “The street still has a little bit ways to go, but I think ultimately we’re going in the right direction.”