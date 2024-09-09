Chopt Creative Salad Co. to Open First Ohio Location at Eton Chagrin Blvd.

click to enlarge Chopt Faceboof Chopt Creative Salads will open its first Ohio store at Eton Chagrin in 2025.

The nearest Chopt Creative Salad Co. is located about 350 miles away from Cleveland, in Maryland. Or one can drive 440 miles to a location in Virginia. But come 2025, Ohio diners will only have to travel as far away as Woodmere for freshly chopped and tossed salads.Chopt, a sought-after brand when it comes to freshly prepared chopped salads, will open its first Ohio store at Eton Chagrin Blvd. (28801 Chagrin Blvd.), sometime in the coming year.The new restaurant will feature Chopt’s full line of fresh salads, warm grain bowls, wraps and signature dressings. Chopt is adored by diners in search of speedy and efficient health-conscious salads and wraps."We’re so excited to be entering the Ohio market and bringing Chopt to the Woodmere community," says Colin McCabe, Chopt Co-Founder. "It’s an amazing opportunity to introduce our love for healthy, and creative meals with a whole new audience. We can't wait to share what makes Chopt so special with our new neighbors and become a place at Eton Chagrin Blvd. where people can come together over a meal."The Eton Chagrin location will include plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. A digital ordering system will make pickup or delivery a breeze.Stacie Schmidt, VP of Marketing at Stark Enterprises, said recruiting Chopt to Woodmere was a major win for the east-side shopping plaza."We are thrilled to welcome Chopt Creative Salad Co. to Eton Chagrin Blvd. Their commitment to fresh, healthy dining options perfectly complements our mission to provide a diverse and vibrant experience for our guests. Adding Chopt to our array of premier shopping and dining destinations enhances Eton's reputation as the ultimate place to shop, dine, and play. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Chopt will have on our community."