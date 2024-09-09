Chopt Creative Salad Co. to Open First Ohio Location at Eton Chagrin Blvd.

Look for the fast-casual salad and wrap company to open in the coming year.

By on Mon, Sep 9, 2024 at 11:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chopt Creative Salads will open its first Ohio store at Eton Chagrin in 2025. - Chopt Faceboof
Chopt Faceboof
Chopt Creative Salads will open its first Ohio store at Eton Chagrin in 2025.

The nearest Chopt Creative Salad Co. is located about 350 miles away from Cleveland, in Maryland. Or one can drive 440 miles to a location in Virginia. But come 2025, Ohio diners will only have to travel as far away as Woodmere for freshly chopped and tossed salads.

Chopt, a sought-after brand when it comes to freshly prepared chopped salads, will open its first Ohio store at Eton Chagrin Blvd. (28801 Chagrin Blvd.), sometime in the coming year.

The new restaurant will feature Chopt’s full line of fresh salads, warm grain bowls, wraps and signature dressings. Chopt is adored by diners in search of speedy and efficient health-conscious salads and wraps.

"We’re so excited to be entering the Ohio market and bringing Chopt to the Woodmere community," says Colin McCabe, Chopt Co-Founder. "It’s an amazing opportunity to introduce our love for healthy, and creative meals with a whole new audience. We can't wait to share what makes Chopt so special with our new neighbors and become a place at Eton Chagrin Blvd. where people can come together over a meal."

The Eton Chagrin location will include plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. A digital ordering system will make pickup or delivery a breeze.

Stacie Schmidt, VP of Marketing at Stark Enterprises, said recruiting Chopt to Woodmere was a major win for the east-side shopping plaza.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chopt Creative Salad Co. to Eton Chagrin Blvd. Their commitment to fresh, healthy dining options perfectly complements our mission to provide a diverse and vibrant experience for our guests. Adding Chopt to our array of premier shopping and dining destinations enhances Eton's reputation as the ultimate place to shop, dine, and play. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Chopt will have on our community."

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Friars’ Table, Opening This Winter in Playhouse Square, is Inspired by Monastic Cuisine

By Douglas Trattner

Future home of the Friars’ Table.

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Paloma at Van Aken District Evolving and More

By Douglas Trattner

Paloma at Van Aken District to briefly close to usher in some changes.

Greens Salad Co. to Bring Fresh Salads and Wraps to Intro in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Southwestern salad from Greens Salad Co.

Paloma at Van Aken District to Briefly Close to Usher in an ‘Evolution of the Concept’

By Douglas Trattner

Paloma to briefly close to usher in some changes to space and menu.

August 28, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us