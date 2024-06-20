Citizen Pie Roman Café on East 4th Street to Close

click to enlarge
Citizen Pie Roman Café on East 4th Street
After operating Citizen Pie
pizzeria in Collinwood since 2015, and Citizen Pie in Ohio City since 2017, chef Vytauras Sasnauskas opened Citizen Pie Roman Café on East 4th Street in April of 2020. Unlike the Neapolitan-style pies crafted at the first two shops, the downtown restaurant specialized in grab-and-go Roman-style pizza.
Management has announced that the restaurant will be closing after service on Sunday, June 23. There will be no changes in service at the Collinwood and Ohio City restaurants.
"We have made the decision to close the Downtown Citizen Pie Roman Café location, while the Ohio City Citizen Pie will continue to operate as normal," states partner Jonathan Seeholzer of MRN.
Seeholzer hinges the decision on a couple strategic factors, including the shifting personality of the pedestrian street.
"E. 4th is increasingly becoming a sports and entertainment focused neighborhood," he adds. "We are currently in discussions with several operators with concepts that better serve that audience."
The downtown shop will be rolled into the Ohio City location, where diners can look forward to menu changes in the future.
