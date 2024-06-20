Citizen Pie Roman Café on East 4th Street to Close

The last day of service will be Sunday June 23

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 10:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Citizen Pie Roman Café on East 4th Street - Scene Archives
Scene Archives
Citizen Pie Roman Café on East 4th Street
After operating Citizen Pie pizzeria in Collinwood since 2015, and Citizen Pie in Ohio City since 2017, chef Vytauras Sasnauskas opened Citizen Pie Roman Café on East 4th Street in April of 2020. Unlike the Neapolitan-style pies crafted at the first two shops, the downtown restaurant specialized in grab-and-go Roman-style pizza.

Management has announced that the restaurant will be closing after service on Sunday, June 23. There will be no changes in service at the Collinwood and Ohio City restaurants.

"We have made the decision to close the Downtown Citizen Pie Roman Café location, while the Ohio City Citizen Pie will continue to operate as normal," states partner Jonathan Seeholzer of MRN.

Seeholzer hinges the decision on a couple strategic factors, including the shifting personality of the pedestrian street.

"E. 4th is increasingly becoming a sports and entertainment focused neighborhood," he adds. "We are currently in discussions with several operators with concepts that better serve that audience."

The downtown shop will be rolled into the Ohio City location, where diners can look forward to menu changes in the future.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cleveland Classics: As Delis Disappear From the Landscape, Davis Bakery Keeps Bucking the Trend

By Douglas Trattner

Davis Bakery in Woodmere

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Another East 4th Street Closure and More

By Vince Grzegorek

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Another East 4th Street Closure and More

Buildings and Food's ‘Party within a Party’ Brings Food, Booze and Live Tunes to Taste of Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

B&F block party poster.

Melt Bar and Grilled Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

By Douglas Trattner

Melt Bar and Grilled Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us