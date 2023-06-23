City Club Apartments Reveals Food and Beverage Concepts at Topping Off Event

click to enlarge
City Club Apartments announces food and beverage concepts
Yesterday, the Detroit-based City Club Apartments
(776 Euclid Ave.) hosted a “Topping Off” event in downtown Cleveland attended by Mayor Justin Bibb, City Club Apartments Chairman and CEO Jonathan Holtzman and others.
“It is so exciting to see the evolution of downtown Cleveland’s skyline,” said Mayor Bibb. “Our city is open for business and we have so many incredible things happening here. We are laying the groundwork for a city where people can live, work, eat, and play.”
Described as a “mixed-use apartment and penthouse community,” the 23-story complex will include 304 apartments and penthouses and a handful of food and beverage options. Those F&B concepts will be under the control of Dean and Anna Valore, operators of Tartine Bistro, a 15-year-old French restaurant and wine bar in Rocky River.
Options will include Café Tartine, a 25-seat French-themed lobby café and wine bar; J’adore, a restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining on two levels; L’Ecrin Vert, a 40-seat basement bar and lounge with a French cabaret theme; and Sky Club Café, a weekend cocktail bar located in the Sky Club.
“We’re excited to partner with City Club Apartments and to continue to build on our award-winning Tartine brand that so many Clevelander’s have come to love and support over the years,” Anna Valore states. “Café Tartine will flow right from the lobby and have its own entrance and outdoor patio on Euclid as well. Our French-themed café will feature a gourmet coffee program, as well as breakfast and lunch menus. We are teaming up with local Cleveland roaster, Duck Rabbit Coffee and will be open from 6:30 am to mid-afternoon.”
City Club Apartments broke ground in December of 2021. The pre-leasing center is now open at 313 Euclid Avenue and first occupancy is expected beginning in October of this year.
