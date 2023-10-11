Cleveland Classics: Little Bar is the Beloved Melting Pot of the City

"The bottom line is, we give a shit,” says longtime manager Patrick McNamara

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 8:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cleveland Classics: Little Bar is the Beloved Melting Pot of the City
Photo by Mark Oprea
Long before it was Johnny’s Little Bar it was, simply, Little Bar. But long before it was Little Bar, the first-floor property at 614 Frankfort Ave. stabled horses, tack and equipment for the fire station across the alleyway. The space wasn’t fit for public use until Nick Kostis opened the bar with partners in 1984. He sandblasted the brick, built the raised dining platform, constructed the bar, and mounted the pictures that still hang today. The weathered wooden floors have been taking a beating since the late-1800s.

In recent years we’ve lost legendary dives like Moriarty’s, Ontario Street and Euclid Tavern, but thankfully we still get to enjoy dusty gems like Harbor Inn, Hoopples and Hotz Café. And we still have Little Bar, pound for pound the best of the bunch.

At 40 years old, Little Bar has survived wave after wave of Warehouse District gentrification. Locals were getting drunk at the bar for a decade before Michael Symon started cooking at Piccolo Mondo down the block. Crews building both Key Tower and 200 Public Square lunched here and now so too do the men and women erecting the Sherwin-Williams HQ. Little Bar is the unofficial finish line for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and it’s the glorious antithesis to the extravagant steakhouses that keep popping up.

Little Bar is now owned by the Johnny’s group, but you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking that the joint belonged to Patrick McNamara. A fixture for 15 years, the manager and his skeleton crew keep the small, perennially busy saloon running smoothly day, night and after hours. A couple years back, McNamara earned recognition as one of the city’s best bartenders, an honor he shrugs off with nonchalance.

“Everyone likes positive attention, but what does ‘best bartender’ even mean,” he says. “I don’t know much about craft beers, I don’t know much about wine, I don’t make many fancy cocktails. The bottom line is, we give a shit.”

When you possess twin killers like Best Bartender and Best Burger, you’ve essentially locked in Best Bar. For as long as I’ve been going to Little Bar, the company line is, “We make our burgers from the filet mignon trimmings from Johnny’s next door.” McNamara confirms that account but admits that the kitchen adds ground beef to achieve the proper beef-to-fat ratio, which he pegs at 75/25.

Those half-pound burgers ($10.75) always hit the spot, but so do sandwiches like the stellar turkey club ($12.50), grilled or fried chicken sandwiches ($10.50) and classic tuna melts ($10.50). Sandwiches come with housemade chips but only suckers don’t fork over the extra $2.75 for the fresh-cut fries or dreamy onion rings. Little Bar is rarely mentioned when it comes to wings, but theirs are top-notch, served by the dozen ($8.75) and available dry-rubbed or finger-licking saucy. Don’t sleep on the mozzarella sticks ($6.50), which are served with Johnny’s exceptional marinara sauce.

In the past, there used to be more ambitious entrees, some even coming out of the Johnny’s kitchen, but these days the focus is wisely on bar food. McNamara spices things up with nightly specials like Meatloaf Mondays, Taco Twednesdays (“Everybody else does Tuesdays”), Meaty Thigh Thursdays and creative pasta dishes. But, adds the ever-accommodating barkeep, “If you want to get a $60 steak from Johnny’s, I’ll make it happen.”

You can still get $5 imports, top-shelf cocktails for $7 and not totally undrinkable wines by the glass for $7.50. Little Bar is a tippler’s oasis, where shots go down like water and “put it on my tab” is a frequent refrain. Officially, the place holds about 45, but I’ve been there on nights when it felt like 100. And when it comes to clientele, you’d be hard pressed to find a better mix.

“I remember one night at the bar – no lie – I was talking to a lady from the Cleveland Orchestra, next to her was a dude who sold coke, next to him was Steve Kerr, next to him was a Cleveland politician, next to him was a stripper getting some food before work, and next to her was an attorney,” says McNamara. “I’m like, this is fucking Cleveland right here, man.”

If you visited Little Bar before it became Johnny’s Little Bar, you would have seen a different shingle swinging out front. On the bottom of that sign was “Est. 1956,” a slightly disingenuous and confusing date.

“We wanted to tie ourselves to some history,” confesses the sly Nick Kostis, who purchased the rights to a bar of the same name that existed on Short Vincent. “That bar was long gone, of course.”

Johnny’s Little Bar
614 Frankfort Ave., Cleveland
216-861-2166

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Crumb & Spigot Lakewood, Opening Next Week

By Douglas Trattner

Crumb & Spigot in Lakewood will open next week.

Boom's Pizza Announces East Side Location at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Architect's rendering of Boom's Pizza Van Aken District

Cleveland Pizza Week Returns in November With $9 Pie Specials

By Scene Staff

Cleveland Pizza Week Returns in November With $9 Pie Specials

First Look: Amazonia, Opening Next Week in Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner

The bar at Amazonia

Also in Food & Drink

Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Landing this weekend

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us