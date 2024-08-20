Cleveland Garlic Festival Returns to Shaker Square Aug. 24-25

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
Now in its 15th year, the family-friendly festival serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit network of farmers' markets.
“This is a natural outgrowth of our ten markets and their close connection with all of the Cleveland area’s top chefs who purchase products at our markets,” states Donita Anderson, Executive Director of the North Union Farmer's Market. “This event showcases the tremendous culinary talent here in Northeast Ohio. Many people are not aware that Ohio garlic has a singular special quality because of the soil. This means greater anti-viral health and most importantly, the best garlic in the world!”
In addition to the highly anticipated crowning of Miss Garlic 2024, the alfresco fiesta features loads of garlic-flavored treats like ice cream, jams, jellies, olive oils, brownies, hot sauces and french fries.
The Top Chef Garlic Grill Off pits chef against chef in judged cooking competitions in categories such as grass-fed beef and garlic, free-range chicken and garlic, pasture-raised pork and garlic, and a vegetarian showdown.
The festival is the best place in town to purchase whole, raw garlic thanks to a large collection of local growers offering a bewildering selection of varieties. If you're thinking about growing your own garlic (it gets planted in fall for a summer harvest), this is the place to come for bulbs and advice.
There are tons of other food, product and service vendors, live music around the clock and activities for the little ones.
Take the RTA Green Line and Blue Line to the Shaker Square stop.
As always, the organizer asks that you leave your dogs at home.
Tickets are $10 ($9 pre-sale) for adults, $5 for seniors (65+) and $5 for children 4 to 12 years old. Children under 4 are free. Advance tickets can be purchased here.
