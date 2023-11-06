Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs From Today Through November 18

Cleveland Restaurant Week begins today, November 6, and runs through Saturday, November 18. Now in its 17th year, Restaurant Week is a promotional event designed to support independent restaurants across Northeast Ohio.
This year, more than 30 local restaurants will participate in the event by offering special three-course prix fixe menus for just $39, a price that has barely budged in years. Those deals offer diners a low-cost way to sample new eateries while supporting longtime favorites. Many spots offer those or similar deals for carry-out, a new wiggle since the pandemic.
“Cleveland Independents is an organization of independent restaurants," says Myra G. Orenstein, Acting Executive Director of Cleveland Independents. "We should not and could not dictate specific formats to its members when the goal of the organization promotes individuality. We are pleased that some members who could not participate in previous Cleveland Restaurant Week promotions are now on board based on this promotion’s flexible format.”
While the format has evolved in recent years, the basic concept remains the same: diners can enjoy three-course prix fixe menus at a fixed price. Many restaurants also offer special deals for carryout. Some now limit the days when those special menus are featured.
For a full list of participating restaurants, including the prix fixe menus, visit the following website: Cleveland Restaurant Week
