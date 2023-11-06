CLEVELAND PIZZA WEEK RETURNS NOVEMBER 6-12, 2023

Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs From Today Through November 18

More than 30 local restaurants are participating

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 10:26 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs From Today Through November 18
Cleveland Restaurant Week begins today, November 6, and runs through Saturday, November 18. Now in its 17th year, Restaurant Week is a promotional event designed to support independent restaurants across Northeast Ohio.

This year, more than 30 local restaurants will participate in the event by offering special three-course prix fixe menus for just $39, a price that has barely budged in years. Those deals offer diners a low-cost way to sample new eateries while supporting longtime favorites. Many spots offer those or similar deals for carry-out, a new wiggle since the pandemic.

“Cleveland Independents is an organization of independent restaurants," says Myra G. Orenstein, Acting Executive Director of Cleveland Independents. "We should not and could not dictate specific formats to its members when the goal of the organization promotes individuality. We are pleased that some members who could not participate in previous Cleveland Restaurant Week promotions are now on board based on this promotion’s flexible format.”

While the format has evolved in recent years, the basic concept remains the same: diners can enjoy three-course prix fixe menus at a fixed price. Many restaurants also offer special deals for carryout. Some now limit the days when those special menus are featured.

For a full list of participating restaurants, including the prix fixe menus, visit the following website: Cleveland Restaurant Week.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Nighttown, Reopening in Cleveland Heights After a Four-Year Absence

By Douglas Trattner

New Nighttown opens next week in Cleveland Heights

Opening Soon: Green Kitchen in Clark-Fulton, a Vegan Eatery from Chef John Hagerty

By Douglas Trattner

Chef John Hagerty in his new restaurant.

Cleveland Kitchen Set to Add 80 Local Jobs, Expand Production Facility

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Kitchen Set to Add 80 Local Jobs, Expand Production Facility

At Coppia in Chesterland, a Fine Dining Gem Worth the Journey

By Douglas Trattner

At Coppia in Chesterland, a Fine Dining Gem Worth the Journey

Also in Food & Drink

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us