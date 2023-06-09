Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Cleveland to Land Two D.P. Dough Locations

The popular calzone shop is known as "the place to go when it is crazy late"

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 11:45 am

Sometime this summer, two D. P. Dough shops will open in Cleveland. The popular calzone shop, which is known as "the place to go when it is crazy late," is a staple on more than 50 college campuses.

Founded by Dan and Penny (the D and P) Haley in Amherst, Mass. in 1987, the company currently is experiencing a major growth spurt.

"Dan and Penny, the original owners, realized that college students like to eat late at night," says Scotty Rude, President of New Territory Development. "Throughout the years, it’s been the place to go when it’s really late, after the bars, with your friends."

Local owner Devine Redding, who also operates the D. P. Dough shops in Akron and Kent, will open locations uptown and downtown, specifically the former Jimmy John's at 11446 Euclid Ave. and the former Jimmy John's at 230 Euclid Ave.

The restaurants specialize in calzones, boneless wings, tater tots and cheese sticks.

"But one of the biggest pieces is that we’re open until 4 a.m.," adds Rude.

While some stores might roll down the shutters at 3 a.m., all are open well past typical closing time.

Fans can expect the two new shops to open sometime this summer: "Before the students come back,” says Rude.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
