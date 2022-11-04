Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Colin Brown of Gifted Grass Farms Acquires R&D Sausage Co. in N. Collinwood

He'll continue making Joe Zuzak's recipes while slowly expanding the product line

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 11:26 am

click to enlarge Colin Brown of Gifted Grass Farms Acquires R&D Sausage Co. in N. Collinwood
Google Maps
Colin Brown of Gifted Grass Farms has purchased R&D Sausage (15714 Waterloo Rd.) in N. Collinwood. The 50-year-old butcher shop has been in the hands of Joe Zuzak for most of those years and his presence still will be felt after his retirement, says Brown.

“We didn’t want to just come in and flip it over,” Brown explains. “We’re going to keep Joe’s recipes and his legacy alive and simultaneously start to incorporate our farm-raised meats like non-GMO pork, beef and chicken.”

In addition to long-standing favorites like smoked Croatian and Slovenian sausages, cevapi, cottage hams and bacon, the new owners will begin to incorporate Brown's sustainably raised proteins, which are reared on his south Medina farm.

Brown’s Gifted Grass is still recovering from the pandemic, which abruptly upended his entire business model. At peak, he was raising 400 hogs, 120 steer, 10,000 pastured chickens and 600 turkeys, all of which were consigned to restaurants throughout the region. Those accounts largely dried up overnight.

Brown currently is ramping production back up at the farm, relying on his decade of experience in responsibly raising commercial proteins. Those products will slowly begin appearing as new products at the butcher shop and on select menus around town.

“Instead of how I’ve always done it, which is to rely on restaurants, my plan is to promote the shop as our main place,” he says.

The standalone building with a parking lot is located across the street from the Beachland Ballroom. One of the main selling points, adds Brown, is the custom-made walk-in smokehouse.

“One of the reasons I was excited about doing this is the actual smokehouse,” he says. “I’m very familiar with smoking meats, so having a smoker this nice is very appealing.”

In summer, he and collaborator Rasul Welch will fire up the mobile kitchen for N. Collinwood events. It’s a neighborhood that Brown is eager to join and one he feels is poised for great things. He points to local anchors like Citizen Pie, Six Shooter Coffee and the Beachland Ballroom and says that opportunity is there for the taking.

“I just see this neighborhood teetertottering on the precipice of being the next hot neighborhood in the city,” Brown states. “It’s safe, it’s quiet, there are beach-lined streets that are well-lit and well-taken care with well-maintained properties. If you’re an artist, if you’re in a creative space, if you’re in a culinary space – these passion-driven economies – I think this neighborhood is ripe.”

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Offshore Pour 2022

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Offshore Pour 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Offshore Pour 2022

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Offshore Pour 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Pumking Party at Southern Tier
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Offshore Pour 2022

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Offshore Pour 2022

Trending

Carl Quagliata and Zach Ladner Snag Former Nora Space in Little Italy

By Douglas Trattner

Little Italy building that housed Nora

Bartleby Delivers a Buzzy Lounge Experience in One of Cleveland’s Grandest Spaces

By Douglas Trattner

Bartleby Delivers a Buzzy Lounge Experience in One of Cleveland’s Grandest Spaces

Midnight Owl Brewing Company to Open in Shaker Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Architectural rendering of new facade

Now Open: Shake It, a Fast-Casual Burger Restaurant at Van Aken District

By Douglas Trattner

Some of the offerings at Shake It

Also in Food & Drink

Hard Mountain Dew Exists and Is Now For Sale in Ohio

By Ashley Lubecky

Hard Mountain Dew Exists and Is Now For Sale in Ohio

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us