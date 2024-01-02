Collision Bend Production Facility in Euclid to Open Taproom Friday, Jan. 5

It includes a kitchen and will give the brewery the chance to experiment with new beers

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Collision Bend to open production brewery in Euclid. - Collision Bend Brewing
Collision Bend Brewing
Collision Bend to open production brewery in Euclid.
Two years ago, Collision Bend Brewing (1250 Old River Rd., 216-273-7879) announced plans to open an off-site production facility to take some brewing pressure off the Flats-based brewpub. The goal was to move top retail sellers like C-Town IPA, Hope Flows Kolsch and the best-selling Pale Wheat Ale Lake Erie Sunset to an off-site facility, which would free up some brewhouse space for more smaller runs.

“The plan is to pull some of the larger fermenters that we have in the brewpub out and move in smaller tanks so we can turn them quicker and get more variety going,” Luke Purcell, brewmaster-partner of the 7-year-old brewery, explains. “When you’re trying to draw people down, that’s a big thing; people want to try new beers.”

That facility — a massive former industrial building at 1261 Babbitt Road in Euclid — is nearing completion. This weekend (assuming the final inspection hoops are cleared), the pub portion of the operation will come online. The kitchen will be under the direction of Collision Bend (and Alley Cat) chef Andy Dombrowski.

“We built this menu to go along with the relaxed environment of this taproom; it is approachable for all guests and offers something for everyone," Dombrowski explains. "You can expect a menu with great pub fare and a lot of shareables to complement our lineup of great beer.”

Guests can expect starters like clam chowder, chili with cornbread, Swedish meatballs, and jerk-seasoned fish fingers. Larger plates include taco salads, pizzas, burgers, wraps and subs.

Until the brewhouse side of the facility is up and running, which is expected to happen in late January, the beers will be coming from the downtown location. Those beers will be joined at the taproom by wine and cocktails.

"This new facility allows us to increase our production capacity, experiment with new brews, and, most importantly, connect with our community on a greater level," adds head brewer Ben Northeim.

Douglas Trattner

