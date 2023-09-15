Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

Comida in Hudson to Close After Sept. 30

"Thank you for being a part of this journey with us."

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 9:13 am

click to enlarge Comida spread - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Comida spread
Chef Brandt Evans opened Comida (36 Park Lane., 330-655-0059) in 2019 with the aim of bringing creative Mexican street foods to the good people of Hudson. Located at First & Main, the restaurant — coincidentally enough — took the place of Luchita's, which had been there for more than a decade. After nearly five years in business, management is planning its exit strategy.

Comida's last day in business will be September 30th.

A note from the restaurant:

"All of us at Comida would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for almost five years of memories and patronage. Thank you for being a part of this journey with us, it has been our pleasure to serve the heart of downtown Hudson."

