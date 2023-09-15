Comida in Hudson to Close After Sept. 30

Comida (36 Park Lane., 330-655-0059) in 2019 with the aim of bringing creative Mexican street foods to the good people of Hudson. Located at First & Main, the restaurant — coincidentally enough — took the place of Luchita's, which had been there for more than a decade. After nearly five years in business, management is planning its exit strategy.
Comida's last day in business will be September 30th.
A note from the restaurant:
"All of us at Comida would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for almost five years of memories and patronage. Thank you for being a part of this journey with us, it has been our pleasure to serve the heart of downtown Hudson."
