Coming Soon: Cozumel Mexican Restaurant in Cleveland Heights

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant (2196 Lee Rd.) opens next week in the former Mojo property on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, it will be location number nine for the popular local restaurant chain.
Partners Ramon Aguirre, Jaime Delapaz and Martin Soto opened their first store in Broadview Heights back in 2001. They have gone on to open seven more locations, with the newest one landing in Parma earlier this year. The Cleveland Heights location boasts a more contemporary design more in line with the Parma shop than many of the earlier stores.
"We are going with a more modern vibe, but we still want to keep the Mexican identity, which we will do with the artwork," says Andres Aguirre.
When diners enter the property, they will find a completely refreshed interior with new flooring, booths, banquettes, tables, chairs and bar. A short wall has been constructed between the lounge and dining room, creating a nice buffer between the 16-seat bar and the main space. There is room for about 150 diners indoors and another 24 on the patio, although that number will likely rise down the road.
Cozumel offers approachable, affordable and delicious Mexican and Tex-Mex-style foods. The menus are nearly identical from place to place, with a wide assortment of appetizers, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. Larger plates such as carne asada, crab and shrimp stuffed chimichangas, and camarones al mojo de ajo (garlic shrimp) are also on offer. There's a full bar with beer, wine, margaritas and top-shelf spirits.
With all of their restaurants west and south of the area, management saw an opportunity to expand the brand in an underserved market. There are no full-service Mexican restaurants in the immediate area except for Barrio, which offers a limited menu. Aguirre is confident that the brand’s reputation and consistency will serve them well.
“We’ve been doing this for so long that we have a product that we know people enjoy and that works,” he notes. “The neighborhood is getting younger and younger, there’s great walkability and it’s super-diverse, which we feel will help us be successful.”
When it opens next week, Cozumel will bring with it a new lunch option for the neighborhood, opening daily at 11 a.m.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Partners Ramon Aguirre, Jaime Delapaz and Martin Soto opened their first store in Broadview Heights back in 2001. They have gone on to open seven more locations, with the newest one landing in Parma earlier this year. The Cleveland Heights location boasts a more contemporary design more in line with the Parma shop than many of the earlier stores.
"We are going with a more modern vibe, but we still want to keep the Mexican identity, which we will do with the artwork," says Andres Aguirre.
When diners enter the property, they will find a completely refreshed interior with new flooring, booths, banquettes, tables, chairs and bar. A short wall has been constructed between the lounge and dining room, creating a nice buffer between the 16-seat bar and the main space. There is room for about 150 diners indoors and another 24 on the patio, although that number will likely rise down the road.
Cozumel offers approachable, affordable and delicious Mexican and Tex-Mex-style foods. The menus are nearly identical from place to place, with a wide assortment of appetizers, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. Larger plates such as carne asada, crab and shrimp stuffed chimichangas, and camarones al mojo de ajo (garlic shrimp) are also on offer. There's a full bar with beer, wine, margaritas and top-shelf spirits.
With all of their restaurants west and south of the area, management saw an opportunity to expand the brand in an underserved market. There are no full-service Mexican restaurants in the immediate area except for Barrio, which offers a limited menu. Aguirre is confident that the brand’s reputation and consistency will serve them well.
“We’ve been doing this for so long that we have a product that we know people enjoy and that works,” he notes. “The neighborhood is getting younger and younger, there’s great walkability and it’s super-diverse, which we feel will help us be successful.”
When it opens next week, Cozumel will bring with it a new lunch option for the neighborhood, opening daily at 11 a.m.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter