Coming Soon: Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar at RH Gallery at Pinecrest

Diners will enjoy a dramatic rooftop setting that features a meticulously landscaped park.

By on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 11:18 am

RH, the luxury home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is preparing to open the Gallery at Pinecrest, a three-story, 55,000-square-foot showroom that promises to blur “the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality.” Like those located in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Banbury, England, the one in Orange Village will have a robust food and beverage component.

The massive mansion-like structure was constructed on the site of the former Slyman’s Tavern, which was razed to clear the way for the project. Initially, the Slyman’s restaurant group announced plans to relocate to a smaller property at Pinecrest, but later scuttled those plans.

When it opens to the public on March 23, the Gallery (4099 Orange Pl., 216-691-3121) will welcome guests through an “expanse of glass-and-steel French doors that open onto lush garden courtyards and terraces.” The first two levels will be dedicated to RH Interiors, RH Contemporary, RH Modern and RH Interior Design Studio. To reach the rooftop restaurant and wine bar, guests will climb a “grand double floating staircase” in a space bathed in natural light from a soaring skylight. Once there, diners will enjoy a dramatic atrium setting that opens onto a meticulously landscaped park offering panoramic views.

Chef Kyle Anderson will oversee lunch and dinner menus populated by “enduring classics” such as burrata with grilled ciabatta, grilled avocado with crème fraiche and caviar, shrimp cocktails and Caesar salads. Lobster rolls and a grilled steak sandwich join larger plates like pesto pasta, roast chicken and broiled salmon. To start the day and at lunch, the menu offers wholesome items like avocado toast, French omelets, Swedish pancakes and a bagel, lox and schmear platter. Salads, burgers, Impossible burgers, chicken sandwiches and BLTs join larger plates with pasta, chops and fish.

A wine bar situated by a pair of wall fountains will serve wines from around the globe in a stunning rooftop setting.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

