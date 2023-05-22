The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Cravings Thai Cuisine in Rocky River Closes May 28 After a Decade of Service

What began life as a modest cafe evolved into a beloved Thai eatery

By on Mon, May 22, 2023 at 9:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
Cravings Thai Cuisine in Rocky River Closes May 28 After a Decade of Service
Google Maps
After more than 20 years in business – 13 at its current location – Cravings (19701 Lake Rd., 440-895-0098) in Rocky River will be closing its doors on May 28. The news comes as a sad blow to the community, which has supported the small business as it evolved over the years from café to full-fledged Thai restaurant.

The story of Cravings starts more than 20 years ago. Current owner Paul Sykes purchased Cravings in 2010, relocated the café, but kept providing the west-side community with a great selection of coffee, tea and pastries.

In 2013, Sykes partnered with Tibby Pansing, who introduced a Thai-focused lunch menu of soups and noodle dishes. Over the years, the menu grew, the café added dinner service and the dining room grew more attractive with the addition of Asian art.

All that will end later this month, when Sykes locks the door for the final time on Sunday, May 28.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Why Cleveland.com's Restaurant Health Code Violation Series is Incomplete Service Journalism

By Vince Grzegorek

What goes on in Cleveland's kitchens? Don't look to Cleveland.com for answers

Daisy's in Slavic Village to Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

By Douglas Trattner

A new chapter for Daisy's in Slavic Village begins Memorial Day Weekend

Columbus-Based Brassica to Open Second Greater Cleveland Shop in Westlake

By Douglas Trattner

Fresh-made food at Brassica

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Daisy's, Geraci's, the Cleveland Asian Festival and More

By Vince Grzegorek

Geraci's Slice Shop is opening Friday, May 19 in downtown Cleveland

Also in Food & Drink

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

Western Reserve Meadery in Duck Island to Permanently Close This Month

By Vince Grzegorek

The tasting room will remain open until May 20

FRUITBLOOD Wines are Now Available in Ohio Bars and Stores

By Kelsey Graham

FRUITBLOOD specializes in fruit-forward wine.

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us