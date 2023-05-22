Cravings Thai Cuisine in Rocky River Closes May 28 After a Decade of Service

After more than 20 years in business – 13 at its current location – Cravings
(19701 Lake Rd., 440-895-0098) in Rocky River will be closing its doors on May 28. The news comes as a sad blow to the community, which has supported the small business as it evolved over the years from café to full-fledged Thai restaurant.
The story of Cravings starts more than 20 years ago. Current owner Paul Sykes purchased Cravings in 2010, relocated the café, but kept providing the west-side community with a great selection of coffee, tea and pastries.
In 2013, Sykes partnered with Tibby Pansing, who introduced a Thai-focused lunch menu of soups and noodle dishes. Over the years, the menu grew, the café added dinner service and the dining room grew more attractive with the addition of Asian art.
All that will end later this month, when Sykes locks the door for the final time on Sunday, May 28.
