Cravings Thai Cuisine Opens in Its New Location Today

Good news for fans of the popular Thai restaurant Cravings. Back in May, the Rocky River business was forced to close after it was announced that the property was going to be razed to make way for the new Roundstone Insurance HQ. Cravings had been serving its community for 20 years, 13 at its last location.
Today, a new chapter begins for Cravings
(440-895-0098), which is owned by Tibby Pansing. Cravings 3.0, as they are describing it, is located less than a half-mile away at 19900 Detroit Road.
Pansing has debuted with a menu loaded with Thai classics and longtime favorites. On the new menu are appetizers like spring rolls, shrimp rolls, fried tofo, chicken satay and fried pork-stuffed wontons. The kitchen prepares half a dozen soups, including a vegetarian hot and sour noodle soup. There is a handful of Thai-style salads starring papaya, grilled beef and ground pork. Diners can also expect the usual lineup of stir-fried noodle dishes like pad Thai and pad see ew, spicy basil fried rice, pad krapow, and the full rainbow of curries.
