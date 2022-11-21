Cleveland Pierogi Week | January 30 - February 5, 2022

Crumb & Spigot in Bainbridge Has a New Owner Who Plans 'Zero' Changes

New owner Jamy Bolling says the brand could expand to new locations

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge Some of the food offerings at Crumb & Spigot - Courtesy Crumb & Spigot
Courtesy Crumb & Spigot
Some of the food offerings at Crumb & Spigot

Karen Gorman and Ryan King opened Crumb & Spigot (16783 Chillicothe Rd., 440-384-3035) in 2014 and the restaurant was an instant hit with diners and critics alike. The owners set out to create a friendly neighborhood tavern where residents could visit weekly or more to enjoy a great meal and they succeeded.

"We're not trying to reinvent the wheel," Gorman told Scene at the time. "We just want to do some really good, from-scratch food that people can recognize.”

In late October, Gorman and King sold the business to Jamy Bolling, an industry veteran with decades of experience working for restaurant groups such as Bravo Brio, Piada and Chef Art Pour.

Bolling, who both lives in the area and is a huge fan of the restaurant, says that he was approached by the owners with the opportunity. He asserts that the past few years have been challenging for all restaurants and Crumb & Spigot is no exception. Since Covid, the restaurant has been inconsistent with respect to days and hours of operation, and was in fact closed for all of last winter. Going forward, it’s Bolling’s intent to achieve and maintain consistency at the Bainbridge tavern.

“I love this place,” Bolling says. “We have zero interest in changing anything. We are totally invested in what this is today and what Karen built. I’m just really excited to be a part of it. Our primary focus today is to make sure that the food that is put out of that kitchen and the service we provide for our guests – nothing we do changes that.”

In fact, chef Christian Parker and pretty much the entire staff are staying put, Bolling states.

What might change, he adds, is the number of Crumb & Spigots that exist in Northeast Ohio. Bolling argues that the restaurant makes “the best pizza in town, without question,” and there’s an opportunity to expand the brand.

“I think Crumb is a great brand in east Cleveland and I think absolutely there in an opportunity to have another Crumb,” Bolling says. “I don’t want to have 10 Crumb & Spigots in Cleveland. I think we can have two or three – four would probably be stretching it.”

Karen Gorman declined to comment for this story. 

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Read More about Douglas Trattner
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Felice on Larchmere to Close After 14 Years. Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison to Open New Restaurant This Spring

By Douglas Trattner

Felice is closing at the end of the year. It will reopen under new ownership in spring.

Wolf Pack Chorus to Open in Former Club Isabella Property in Little Italy

By Douglas Trattner

The former Club Isabella property has been claimed.

Salty Mary's Oyster Bar in Westlake is a Seafood Snacker's Delight

By Douglas Trattner

Salty Mary's Oyster Bar in Westlake is a Seafood Snacker's Delight

Here Are Ohio's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes, According to Google Trends

By Katherine Barrier

Give the Buckeye State that stuffing

Also in Food & Drink

Hard Mountain Dew Exists and Is Now For Sale in Ohio

By Ashley Lubecky

Hard Mountain Dew Exists and Is Now For Sale in Ohio

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us