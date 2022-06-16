Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Dave's Hot Chicken in Fairview Park Opens Friday

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 9:17 am

click to enlarge It's hot chicken time in Fairview Park - DAVE'S HOT CHICKEN
Dave's Hot Chicken
It's hot chicken time in Fairview Park

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the L.A.-based hot chicken chain making moves throughout the Midwest, opens its new Fairview Park location (3120 Westgage Mall) on Friday. This will be the second Northeast Ohio outpost (Lakewood opened in January), with an Ohio City restaurant still to come.

Diners can look forward to a concise menu of fried chicken tenders and tender sliders, offered in seven different spice levels that climb to the dreaded "reaper." Those items are joined by sides like crinkle-cut fries, kale slaw and mac and cheese.

Dave's launched as a street-food concept in Los Angeles in 2017. The streamlined menu of Nashville-style hot chicken drew many fans and before long the company secured investors and expanded throughout California, Toronto, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and Texas. The Cleveland locations are part of a big Midwest push for the brand. Columbus alone is expected to net 13 locations.

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland
The Fairmount 2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights Some of the toughest outdoor tables to snag on a beautiful evening are located on Fairmount’s chic back patio. In peak summer, this cheery urban oasis can feel like the center of the world. It doesn’t hurt that the restaurant and outdoor bar are run with a kind of precision typically reserved for more upscale establishments. Little is overlooked: the beer list, wine list, craft cocktails, regular menu and daily features give locals and visitors countless reasons to return and linger.

The Best Places to Eat and Drink Outdoors in Northeast Ohio Right Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland
The Fairmount 2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights Some of the toughest outdoor tables to snag on a beautiful evening are located on Fairmount’s chic back patio. In peak summer, this cheery urban oasis can feel like the center of the world. It doesn’t hurt that the restaurant and outdoor bar are run with a kind of precision typically reserved for more upscale establishments. Little is overlooked: the beer list, wine list, craft cocktails, regular menu and daily features give locals and visitors countless reasons to return and linger.

The Best Places to Eat and Drink Outdoors in Northeast Ohio Right Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland
The Fairmount 2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights Some of the toughest outdoor tables to snag on a beautiful evening are located on Fairmount’s chic back patio. In peak summer, this cheery urban oasis can feel like the center of the world. It doesn’t hurt that the restaurant and outdoor bar are run with a kind of precision typically reserved for more upscale establishments. Little is overlooked: the beer list, wine list, craft cocktails, regular menu and daily features give locals and visitors countless reasons to return and linger.

The Best Places to Eat and Drink Outdoors in Northeast Ohio Right Now

Trending

Newly Opened Breakfast Joint Martha on the Fly is Just Nailing it in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Newly Opened Breakfast Joint Martha on the Fly is Just Nailing it in Tremont

Partners Karen Small and Jill Davis Reveal Plans for Pearl Street Wine Market & Café

By Douglas Trattner

Owners Karen Small (left) and Jill Davis.

First Look: Pioneer, Opening Tuesday, June 14 at Intro in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Pioneer opens Tuesday, June 14 at Intro in Ohio City.

Now Open: Edda Coffee Roasters at Intro in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Edda Coffee Roasters is now open at Intro in Ohio City.

Also in Food & Drink

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

By Cincinnati CityBeat Staff

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us