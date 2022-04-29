Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs May 13 through May 22

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 10:47 am

Downtown Cleveland Alliance's annual showcase of downtown Cleveland restaurants will kick off this year on Friday, May 13th. The promotion runs through Sunday, May 22nd. As always, diners will enjoy specially priced prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at numerous restaurants. The list of participating eateries is growing by the day and can be viewed here.

"Downtown Cleveland's culinary scene creates the kind of compelling experience that makes the city center such an attractive place to work and live," says Michael Deemer, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance. "We invite everyone to join us for Downtown Restaurant Week and support resilient small business owners that have hung on and creative entrepreneurs who have started anew over the last two years. This year, we especially look forward to showcasing our prix-fixe lunch specials at a variety of locations for our returning workforce to enjoy.”

The week-long celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. on May 13 with a trio of live performances scattered around downtown. Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy some live music and food with $5 tastings.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Batuqui 12706 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland and 17 East Orange St., Chagrin Falls Following more than a year of construction, Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira recently opened the second location of their popular Brazilian eatery. Like the original, which opened on Larchmere in 2015, “Batuqui on the Falls” has repurposed an elegant residential building — in this case, a stately brick Victorian a short stroll from Main Street. Batuqui Chagrin features the same popular dinner menu starring authentic Brazilian dishes like Feijoada and Moqueca Baiana and an ongoing selection of specials and cocktails. Both are tough reservations to get, especially on the weekends, so plan accordingly.

29 Hard-to-Get Restaurant Tables in Cleveland That Are Totally Worth the Wait
Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022
49th Street Tavern 4129 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Falls The 49th Street Tavern will be offering a gouda mac n’ cheese for Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week. It’ll be served with house made gouda cheese, chicken and broccoli and topped with bacon.

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving
Platform Beer Co. 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland Stop at this amazing brewery to enjoy some suds with your four-legged friend. Grab a bite, some fresh water for Fodo and let the day fade away. Photo from Scene archives <a

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year

