Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs May 13 through May 22

Downtown Cleveland Alliance's annual showcase of downtown Cleveland restaurants will kick off this year on Friday, May 13th. The promotion runs through Sunday, May 22nd. As always, diners will enjoy specially priced prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at numerous restaurants. The list of participating eateries is growing by the day and can be viewed here
.
"Downtown Cleveland's culinary scene creates the kind of compelling experience that makes the city center such an attractive place to work and live," says Michael Deemer, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance. "We invite everyone to join us for Downtown Restaurant Week and support resilient small business owners that have hung on and creative entrepreneurs who have started anew over the last two years. This year, we especially look forward to showcasing our prix-fixe lunch specials at a variety of locations for our returning workforce to enjoy.”
The week-long celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. on May 13 with a trio of live performances scattered around downtown. Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy some live music and food with $5 tastings.