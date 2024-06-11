Downtown D. P. Dough Reopens Today, With an Uptown Location to Follow This Summer

“Everybody is excited for us to open back up."

By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 11:17 am

click to enlarge "Ooey, gooey, cheesy happiness " from D. P. Dough - D. P. Dough Facebook
D. P. Dough Facebook
"Ooey, gooey, cheesy happiness " from D. P. Dough
Cleveland’s first D. P. Dough location opened last summer with much fanfare. The restaurant, which took over the former Jimmy John's space at 230 Euclid Ave., was the first local spot of the chain founded in 1987 by Dan and Penny (the D and P) Haley. The company, a staple on more than 50 college campuses, currently is experiencing a growth spurt.

The Cleveland location, along with those in Akron and Kent, was operated by franchise owner Devine Redding. But a change in ownership this past January resulted in the sudden closure of the downtown store. That store, now run by Kayla Wolf, is reopening today.

“Everybody is excited for us to open back up,” says Wolf. “It’s been a long process. The food will be the same quality and same consistency found in other locations.”

Wolf now owns every D. P. Dough location in Ohio and three in Michigan – a total of 10 shops. She is also working on a second Cleveland store, opening this summer at Uptown (11446 Euclid Ave.).

D. P. Dough restaurants specialize in calzones, boneless wings, tater tots and cheese sticks – but the big differentiator is the late-night service, with shops staying open until 4 a.m.

That’s not the case in Cleveland, says Wolf – at least not yet. For now, the hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the plan is to extend those hours to 4 a.m. once they are fully staffed.

Douglas Trattner

June 5, 2024

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

