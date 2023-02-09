Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Earth Fare in Fairview Park Announces Grand Re-Closing Months After Grand Re-Opening

Hello, goodbye

By on Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 9:09 am

click to enlarge Earth Fare in Fairview Park Announces Grand Re-Closing Months After Grand Re-Opening
Earth Fare Fairview Facebook

When Earth Fare declared bankruptcy back in Feb. 2020, the natural grocery store shuttered all of its Ohio locations.

Some reopened in late 2020, a few more in 2021, and the Fairview Park location reopened last July.

The Northeast Ohio renaissance was short-lived.

Earth Fare, which operates 24 other locations across eight states, announced this week that Fairview Park will once again close, as a 25%-off sale began yesterday and will go on until the shelves are cleaned out.

“The economic climate along with market conditions is very different now than it was when we operated here successfully," Chief Operating Officer Henry Kugler told Cleveland.com, "and ultimately we are unable to provide our shoppers with the experience they need and deserve.”

The chain's Canton outpost remains open.

