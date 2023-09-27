Edison's Next Door Pizza in Tremont Has Closed

click to enlarge
Pete LaGrange
Edison's Next Door Pizza is now closed in Tremont.
Edison's Next Door Pizza (2365 Professor Ave.), which opened in the space next door to Edison's Pub two months ago, has closed. Not to be confused with Edison's Pizza Kitchen, which exited that space earlier this year after 15 years, Edison’s Next Door was operated by Pete LaGrange, son of property (and pub) owner Mark LaGrange.
LaGrange the senior spent months renovating the space between tenants to ready it for his son and his wife Jessica. The pair ran the operation until this month, when they decided it wasn’t a great fit.
“He decided he didn’t want to be in the pizza business, so it fell back in my lap,” explains Mark. “I didn’t really want to be in the pizza business either, so I closed it.”
Now, says LaGrange, he’s on the hunt for a new operator to buy the business or lease the space. He says that it’s turnkey, with $60,000 worth of new kitchen equipment, new windows, awnings and fixtures.
“I don’t want to keep it closed,” he adds. “At this point I’m not even hanging onto the concept.”
After decamping that space earlier this year, Edison's Pizza Kitchen
planned to open a standalone pizzeria on Kenilworth, but that project is now dead. You can still find "the original Edison's pizza" inside some Lucky’s Market and Dave’s Markets.
