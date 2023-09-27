Edison's Next Door Pizza in Tremont Has Closed

The pizzeria next door to Edison's Pub opened in July

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 10:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Edison's Next Door Pizza is now closed in Tremont. - Pete LaGrange
Pete LaGrange
Edison's Next Door Pizza is now closed in Tremont.
Edison's Next Door Pizza (2365 Professor Ave.), which opened in the space next door to Edison's Pub two months ago, has closed. Not to be confused with Edison's Pizza Kitchen, which exited that space earlier this year after 15 years, Edison’s Next Door was operated by Pete LaGrange, son of property (and pub) owner Mark LaGrange.

LaGrange the senior spent months renovating the space between tenants to ready it for his son and his wife Jessica. The pair ran the operation until this month, when they decided it wasn’t a great fit.

“He decided he didn’t want to be in the pizza business, so it fell back in my lap,” explains Mark. “I didn’t really want to be in the pizza business either, so I closed it.”

Now, says LaGrange, he’s on the hunt for a new operator to buy the business or lease the space. He says that it’s turnkey, with $60,000 worth of new kitchen equipment, new windows, awnings and fixtures.

“I don’t want to keep it closed,” he adds. “At this point I’m not even hanging onto the concept.”

After decamping that space earlier this year, Edison's Pizza Kitchen planned to open a standalone pizzeria on Kenilworth, but that project is now dead. You can still find "the original Edison's pizza" inside some Lucky’s Market and Dave’s Markets.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

North High Brewing in Ohio City Has Closed

By Douglas Trattner

North High Brewing in Ohio City Has Closed

First Look: Amazonia, Opening Next Week in Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner

The bar at Amazonia

Great Scott Tavern in Euclid to Close After This Weekend

By Douglas Trattner

Great Scott Tavern, which opened in 2015, to close this month.

Fat Head's Brewery Snags Three Gold Medals at This Year's Great American Beer Festival

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Snags Three Gold Medals at This Year's Great American Beer Festival

Also in Food & Drink

Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Landing this weekend

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us