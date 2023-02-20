Edison's Pizza Kitchen to Move to a Larger Home in Tremont This Spring

click to enlarge
Edison's Pizza will move to The Pelton this spring.
Karl Nickel opened Edison's Pizza Kitchen
(2363 Professor Ave., 216-298-4484) back in 2008, making his popular Tremont pizza shop 15 years old this month. For that entire time, the pizza shop has enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with Edison's Pub, the next-door saloon of the same name but with a different owner. Nickel purchased the business from Edison's Pub owner Mark LaGrange, who had been running the pizzeria — or leasing it to others — since 1994.
That relationship will end in about six months, when Nickel's lease reaches the end of its life. Fortunately, Edison's Pizza Kitchen has found a new home a short walk from the original. Sometime this spring, the new pizzeria will assume the ground floor of The Pelton (2258 West 10th St.), a mixed-use redevelopment with six apartments.
"We're excited to stay in Tremont," says Nickel. "We feel like we're a part of it and that the community enjoys us sticking around. This is a good opportunity for us and we're pleased."
When the new pizzeria opens in May, customers can expect the same food and hours of operation, but a larger, more contemporary space with outdoor seating.
LaGrange reached out to Scene to say that he will once again take over operations at the next-door pizzeria, which will be called Edison's Pizza.
