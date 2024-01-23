Express Deli Lands on Yelp's Ranking of Top 100 Restaurants in America

Fans continue to come in droves for that famous corned beef and more

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 9:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The famous reuben wrap - Photo by Doug Trattner
Photo by Doug Trattner
The famous reuben wrap
"At any establishment, I don't think food is ever the sole reason people visit the place," Micho Aboukhaled, who runs Express Deli & Beverage with his parents, told Scene's dining editor Doug Trattner once. "You have to have good food and good service, and then there's the rest."

Related
It's More Than Just Dynamite Sandwiches That Keep Fans Coming Back to Express Deli, a Convenience Store With Heart

It's More Than Just Dynamite Sandwiches That Keep Fans Coming Back to Express Deli



The "rest" has been building a community slowly but surely for the last 25 years, ever since his dad Pierre, an electrical engineer in a previous life, bought the deli. But the sandwiches certainly don't hurt.

The Brook Park deli (5185 Smith Rd.) has garnered its fair share of local recognition and praise, and this week got a national nod with Yelp naming it one of the best 100 restaurants in the country for 2024. No. 13, to be exact, based on community rankings and input from local Yelp managers.

Corned beef gets the royal treatment at this Cleveland-area deli. Pierre Aboukhaled, who owns the shop with his wife, Maha, rises extra early to make their top-selling meat, which is chilled overnight and sliced cold the next day. “That keeps in the moisture,” says their son, Micho, who joined the business in 2015. The TLC this family lavishes on the city’s favorite cold cut has earned them a loyal following for the past 25 years. “I’ve been coming to this deli since I was a little girl,” says Yelper K.H. “This place is a true Cleveland-[area] staple. Cleveland natives know corned beef, and [this deli] has the best Reuben money can buy!”

Not messing with success, Express serves a classic corned beef sandwich with Swiss and mustard on rye, but gave the Reuben a special touch. “We didn’t like sauerkraut, but everyone told us a Reuben had to have it,” says Micho. “So we dried it, seasoned it, and tightly rolled it in a pita with a bit of house-made garlic mayo for a ‘Lebanese touch.’ ” Other popular wraps: Turkey and Pepperoni, with garlic mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and a zesty house dressing made by Maha; and Beirut Chicken, with garlic mayo, pickled turnips, coleslaw, and Sriracha, which Micho says reminds him of Lebanese street food.


"We are a literal mom-and-pop shop cranking out our unique take on deli food," Micho Aboukhaled once told us. "Some of our customers have been coming daily for a decade or longer."

Here's to another 25.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland Pierogi Week Returns Jan. 29

By Scene Staff

Pierogi Week is back

Review: Heritage Steak & Whiskey Wines, Dines and Shines With Style

By Douglas Trattner

Review: Heritage Steak & Whiskey Wines, Dines and Shines With Style

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Griffin Cider House to Close and More

By Vince Grzegorek

Griffin Cider House in Lakewood has been purchased by Buildings and Food.

Will Hollingsworth's Buildings and Food Purchases Griffin Cider House, New Concept Planned

By Douglas Trattner

Griffin Cider House in Lakewood has been purchased by Buildings and Food.

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us