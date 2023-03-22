Fire 45 Grille + Social to Open Friday, March 24 in N. Royalton

Following a week of private events, Fire 45 Grille + Social
(6031 Royalton Rd., 440-877-0045) in North Royalton will officially open to the public on Friday, March 24. Owner Chad Trush spent a year and a half gutting and rebuilding the former Mario’s restaurant into a stylish American grill. His goal, he says, is to bring big city dining to North Royalton.
“On the way home from work you can stop in for an elevated dining experience in a casual environment,” Trush explains. “At Fire 45, everything is top-notch quality, from the physical structures and ingredients to the staff.”
Trush, who also owns the Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights, and is a partner in the Hooley House chain, says he doubled the capacity of the former building. In the back, a stand of mature trees provides an urban escape for patio diners.
Fire 45 boasts not one but two executive chefs, Trush points out, with the pair coming from Morton’s and Ken Stewart’s restaurants.
A small but diverse menu includes starters like oysters Rockefeller, roasted bone marrow and crabcakes. In-between plates include wedge and Caesar salads and a gruyere-topped French onion soup. Diners can progress to a grilled strip steak, Rockefeller-style salmon and a half dozen pizzas.
Trush reports that the beer, wine and cocktail selections are on par with the food and setting.
