Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Fire 45 Grille + Social to Open Friday, March 24 in N. Royalton

The owner's goal is to bring big city dining to the 'burbs.

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 10:26 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Fire 45 Grille + Social to Open Friday, March 24 in N. Royalton

Following a week of private events, Fire 45 Grille + Social (6031 Royalton Rd., 440-877-0045) in North Royalton will officially open to the public on Friday, March 24. Owner Chad Trush spent a year and a half gutting and rebuilding the former Mario’s restaurant into a stylish American grill. His goal, he says, is to bring big city dining to North Royalton.

“On the way home from work you can stop in for an elevated dining experience in a casual environment,” Trush explains. “At Fire 45, everything is top-notch quality, from the physical structures and ingredients to the staff.”

Trush, who also owns the Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights, and is a partner in the Hooley House chain, says he doubled the capacity of the former building. In the back, a stand of mature trees provides an urban escape for patio diners.

Fire 45 boasts not one but two executive chefs, Trush points out, with the pair coming from Morton’s and Ken Stewart’s restaurants.

A small but diverse menu includes starters like oysters Rockefeller, roasted bone marrow and crabcakes. In-between plates include wedge and Caesar salads and a gruyere-topped French onion soup. Diners can progress to a grilled strip steak, Rockefeller-style salmon and a half dozen pizzas.

Trush reports that the beer, wine and cocktail selections are on par with the food and setting.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Au Jus in Parma is More Than Capably Keeping Up With Cleveland's Demand for Italian Beef Sandwiches

By Douglas Trattner

Serving sizes are... not small

Watami in Parma, Ohio's Only Conveyor-Belt Sushi Bar, is a Non-Stop Thrill Ride

By Douglas Trattner

The colorful interior of Watami in Parma

Luca Owners to Open Italian-Themed Steakhouse in Former Osteria Space in Warehouse District

By Douglas Trattner

Former home of Osteria to become Olivia, an Italian-themed steakhouse by Luca owners.

Cleveland Taco Week Kicks Off on April 10th

By Scene Staff

Cleveland Taco Week returns in April

Also in Food & Drink

Malört Is Coming to Ohio

By Vince Grzegorek

Ew

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us