First Look: Bad Medicine, Now Open in West Park

“Everything customers hear will be played on vinyl through vintage Hi-Fi equipment, most of it from our own personal collection of gear,” says owner Adam McDaniel, who runs the bar with Bryan Tetorakis.
Along with the Hi-Fi is a menu of classic cocktails, seasonal cocktails, NA cocktails, beer and wine. The beverages are made using custom spirit blends, cold-processed cordials, fresh-squeezed juices, in-house bitters and large-format ice.
“We are going to try and do everything at an exceptional level,” Tetorakis says. "We're really focused on temperature and precision, which ties into our audio theme."
From the small but mighty kitchen, chef Dennis Davis is putting out some very approachable, but very delicious gems like a fried Caesar salad starring Brussels sprouts and crispy croutons, lamb and rice filled cabbage rolls, an Italian beef sandwich, housemade falafel, and a whopper of a burger, made with twin patties, fried salami, provolone and herbed mayo.
“Bad Medicine is a cocktail bar first, but we put the same amount of thought and effort into our food as we do our cocktails,” says McDaniel.
While the cocktails at Bad Medicine are blue-chip, the bar doesn't take itself too seriously. It's walk-in only, with plenty of room to stand and wait for a seat if one isn't immediately available.
"We want it to be a communal environment," adds Tetorakis. "We're not that fussy."
Bad Medicine is open from 5 to midnight every day but Sunday.
