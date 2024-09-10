First Look: Bad Medicine, Now Open in West Park

All the music is played on vinyl through vintage Hi-Fi equipment.

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 9:16 am

click to enlarge Bad Medicine, a "listening bar," is now open in West Park. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Bad Medicine, a "listening bar," is now open in West Park.
Bad Medicine (13334 Lorain Ave.), a "listening bar," has opened in West Park. Two turntables sit on the backbar, within easy reach of the bartenders, who play a curated list of LPs throughout the evening. The eclectic inventory of music spans the spectrum of blues, jazz, hip hop, classic rock, indie rock and more.

“Everything customers hear will be played on vinyl through vintage Hi-Fi equipment, most of it from our own personal collection of gear,” says owner Adam McDaniel, who runs the bar with Bryan Tetorakis.

Along with the Hi-Fi is a menu of classic cocktails, seasonal cocktails, NA cocktails, beer and wine. The beverages are made using custom spirit blends, cold-processed cordials, fresh-squeezed juices, in-house bitters and large-format ice.

“We are going to try and do everything at an exceptional level,” Tetorakis says. "We're really focused on temperature and precision, which ties into our audio theme."

From the small but mighty kitchen, chef Dennis Davis is putting out some very approachable, but very delicious gems like a fried Caesar salad starring Brussels sprouts and crispy croutons, lamb and rice filled cabbage rolls, an Italian beef sandwich, housemade falafel, and a whopper of a burger, made with twin patties, fried salami, provolone and herbed mayo.

“Bad Medicine is a cocktail bar first, but we put the same amount of thought and effort into our food as we do our cocktails,” says McDaniel.

While the cocktails at Bad Medicine are blue-chip, the bar doesn't take itself too seriously. It's walk-in only, with plenty of room to stand and wait for a seat if one isn't immediately available.

"We want it to be a communal environment," adds Tetorakis. "We're not that fussy."

Bad Medicine is open from 5 to midnight every day but Sunday.


Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
August 28, 2024

