Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

First Look: Beachwood Truck Park, Opening Friday, July 8 (Pending Inspections) on Cleveland’s East Side

Dan Deagan is preparing to open an east-side version of his popular Lakewood Truck Park

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 3:28 pm

click to enlarge Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
Douglas Trattner
Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.

Even before he welcomed his first guest in Lakewood, Dan Deagan already was on the hunt for a second location for his Truck Park concept – that’s how confident he was that it would be a hit. And hit it has been since opening two years ago, despite the fact that year one was pretty much peak pandemic.

Deagan found his next site in Beachwood, specifically a decommissioned fire station on Chagrin Boulevard (24619 Chagrin Blvd.), about a half mile west from Richmond Road.

“I was looking for something on the east side and then I saw this fire station,” Deagan explains. “I always wanted to repurpose a building rather than build one and I thought this would be perfect. You already have the garage doors and plenty of space and tons of parking.”

After many months of construction, the Beachwood Truck Park will open its doors – and raise those garages – on Friday, July 8 (pending inspections). The sprawling corner property is now wrapped by six-foot wood fencing and furnished with dozens and dozens of picnic tables. There are both indoor and outdoor bars, a mezzanine with soft seating, gas-powered firepits and plenty of sun-shielding umbrellas.

Both the Lakewood and Beachwood Truck Parks are year-round concerns – and Deagan says people are more than happy to brave the outdoors in every season.

“If it’s not raining or bitter cold, people are outside,” he says. “I anticipate that it will be the same here.”

The genius of Deagan’s business model is that he supplies the beer, wine and booze while leaving the cooking to the three or four food trucks that park on site each day. In return, the food truck operators are almost always guaranteed a banner day.

“It was rough the first year because it was such a new concept that a lot of the trucks didn’t understand,” Deagan explains. “Now, they all want to be involved. From what a lot of the trucks have told me, the most money they make outside doing weddings is at the Truck Park.”

In nice weather, the Lakewood Truck Park can host 1,000 people over the course of a single day. And because of the length of service and proximity to the trucks, lines for food are rare.

“Unlike at events like Edgewater Live, where all the trucks are in one location and the entertainment is somewhere else, everything is located right here,” he says. “The trucks rarely have a huge line because people can just look and wait until the line dies down. It’s just steady the whole time.”

Deagan says that he will wait to implement entertainment like acoustic Thursdays and Tiki Tuesdays until he has a better handle on traffic flow and numbers.

And just as he did before opening Lakewood, Deagan already is on the hunt for his third truck park, which likely will land in North Ridgeville.

click to enlarge Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
Douglas Trattner
Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.
click to enlarge Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
Douglas Trattner
Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.
click to enlarge Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
Douglas Trattner
Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.
click to enlarge Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
Douglas Trattner
Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began
Scooter’s Dawg House 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House has fed hungry Lake County beachgoers for over two decades. The seasonal shop is only open from the middle of March to the middle of September, but they manage to squeeze a full year of business into half a year's time. The top-selling Chicago Dawg is dragged through the garden and topped with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints
Bangkok Thai 5359 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst “This is my favorite Thai place out of all the cities I've been to in the US. I have had some great Thai in California and other places on the West Coast, but this place could definitely throw its hat into the ring to compare to the competition. The traditional pad thai and pad paradise are amazing. Also recommend the tofu triangles. I wish they had a west side location as I have made the drive to mayfield from the west side just to get take out from here, which sometimes is about an hour for the full trip. It is definitely worth it though. Their food is amazing,” Charlotte G. on Yelp

The 25 Most Popular Restaurants in Cleveland Right Now, According To Yelp Rankings

Food & Drink Slideshows

House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began
Scooter’s Dawg House 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House has fed hungry Lake County beachgoers for over two decades. The seasonal shop is only open from the middle of March to the middle of September, but they manage to squeeze a full year of business into half a year's time. The top-selling Chicago Dawg is dragged through the garden and topped with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints
Bangkok Thai 5359 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst “This is my favorite Thai place out of all the cities I've been to in the US. I have had some great Thai in California and other places on the West Coast, but this place could definitely throw its hat into the ring to compare to the competition. The traditional pad thai and pad paradise are amazing. Also recommend the tofu triangles. I wish they had a west side location as I have made the drive to mayfield from the west side just to get take out from here, which sometimes is about an hour for the full trip. It is definitely worth it though. Their food is amazing,” Charlotte G. on Yelp

The 25 Most Popular Restaurants in Cleveland Right Now, According To Yelp Rankings

Food & Drink Slideshows

House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began
Scooter’s Dawg House 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House has fed hungry Lake County beachgoers for over two decades. The seasonal shop is only open from the middle of March to the middle of September, but they manage to squeeze a full year of business into half a year's time. The top-selling Chicago Dawg is dragged through the garden and topped with mustard, tomato, dill pickle, relish, onion and celery salt.

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints
Bangkok Thai 5359 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst “This is my favorite Thai place out of all the cities I've been to in the US. I have had some great Thai in California and other places on the West Coast, but this place could definitely throw its hat into the ring to compare to the competition. The traditional pad thai and pad paradise are amazing. Also recommend the tofu triangles. I wish they had a west side location as I have made the drive to mayfield from the west side just to get take out from here, which sometimes is about an hour for the full trip. It is definitely worth it though. Their food is amazing,” Charlotte G. on Yelp

The 25 Most Popular Restaurants in Cleveland Right Now, According To Yelp Rankings

Trending

Review: A Return to the Chef’s Roots, Karen Small’s Juneberry is the Dazzling Daytime Cafe Cleveland Deserves

By Douglas Trattner

Review: A Return to the Chef’s Roots, Karen Small’s Juneberry is the Dazzling Daytime Cafe Cleveland Deserves

Chef Ben Bebenroth to Open Boom’s Pizza in Lakewood Later this Year

By Douglas Trattner

Boom's Pizza from Spice Hospitality to open in late 2022.

Long-Vacant Burger Haven Building in Slavic Village to be Reborn as Village Dog

By Douglas Trattner

Vacant Burger Haven building in Slavic Village

Vincenza's Pizza and Pasta Downtown Has Closed, Likely Permanently

By Douglas Trattner

Vincenza's Pizza downtown has closed.

Also in Food & Drink

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

By Scene Staff

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us