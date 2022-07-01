First Look: Beachwood Truck Park, Opening Friday, July 8 (Pending Inspections) on Cleveland’s East Side

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.
Even before he welcomed his first guest in Lakewood, Dan Deagan already was on the hunt for a second location for his Truck Park concept
– that’s how confident he was that it would be a hit. And hit it has been since opening two years ago, despite the fact that year one was pretty much peak pandemic.
Deagan found his next site in Beachwood, specifically a decommissioned fire station on Chagrin Boulevard (24619 Chagrin Blvd.), about a half mile west from Richmond Road.
“I was looking for something on the east side and then I saw this fire station,” Deagan explains. “I always wanted to repurpose a building rather than build one and I thought this would be perfect. You already have the garage doors and plenty of space and tons of parking.”
After many months of construction, the Beachwood Truck Park will open its doors – and raise those garages – on Friday, July 8 (pending inspections). The sprawling corner property is now wrapped by six-foot wood fencing and furnished with dozens and dozens of picnic tables. There are both indoor and outdoor bars, a mezzanine with soft seating, gas-powered firepits and plenty of sun-shielding umbrellas.
Both the Lakewood and Beachwood Truck Parks are year-round concerns – and Deagan says people are more than happy to brave the outdoors in every season.
“If it’s not raining or bitter cold, people are outside,” he says. “I anticipate that it will be the same here.”
The genius of Deagan’s business model is that he supplies the beer, wine and booze while leaving the cooking to the three or four food trucks that park on site each day. In return, the food truck operators are almost always guaranteed a banner day.
“It was rough the first year because it was such a new concept that a lot of the trucks didn’t understand,” Deagan explains. “Now, they all want to be involved. From what a lot of the trucks have told me, the most money they make outside doing weddings is at the Truck Park.”
In nice weather, the Lakewood Truck Park can host 1,000 people over the course of a single day. And because of the length of service and proximity to the trucks, lines for food are rare.
“Unlike at events like Edgewater Live, where all the trucks are in one location and the entertainment is somewhere else, everything is located right here,” he says. “The trucks rarely have a huge line because people can just look and wait until the line dies down. It’s just steady the whole time.”
Deagan says that he will wait to implement entertainment like acoustic Thursdays and Tiki Tuesdays until he has a better handle on traffic flow and numbers.
And just as he did before opening Lakewood, Deagan already is on the hunt for his third truck park, which likely will land in North Ridgeville.
click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.
click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.
click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.
click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Beachwood Truck Park, opening in early July.