Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

First Look: Cordelia, Opening Wednesday, July 20 on East 4th Street

Partners Andrew Watts and Vinnie Cimino will debut their 'Midwest Nice' eatery in the former Lola Bistro space

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 12:37 pm

click to enlarge Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20 - ANDREW WATTS
Andrew Watts
Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20

When it comes to hotly anticipated restaurants, it’s impossible to top Cordelia, which has been taking shape in the former home of Michael Symon’s Lola Bistro. Owner Andrew Watts calls East 4th Street “the best address in the city,” and come Wednesday, July 20, he and executive chef Vinnie Cimino will officially become that street’s newest operators.

Named for Watts’ great-grandmother, Cordelia (2058 E. 4th St.) aims to be a celebration of Cleveland and the Midwest, with a heightened focus on hospitality – an approach they’re calling “Midwest Nice.”

“She took care of her community and she taught our family what hospitality is and how vital it is to take care of folks,” Watts says of his great-grandmother. “From the onset, it’s going to be very obvious how appreciative we are for every single person coming through the door.”

To complement that “Midwest Nice” hospitality, Cimino has devised a style of cuisine that he calls “Modern Grandma,” which reimagines familiar Midwest classics that many of us grew up enjoying around the family dinner table.

“The menu is about celebrating heritage, culture and the farmer's bounty,” Cimino explains. “Our food and dishes are born out of the partnerships we build with our farmers. As Midwesterners, our seasons are fleeting and we relish the opportunity to showcase the harvest. Food is hospitality, it’s culture, it’s grandma's warm embrace and never being able to leave without leftovers.”

Cimino, the former chef de cuisine of Greenhouse Tavern, will put his local farmer connections to good use in dishes like “Pantry Snacks and Relish Trays,” which includes farmer’s cheese with honey and fermented garlic alongside jammy eggs with harissa. Other menu sections are titled “Breads & Things,” “Eat Your Veggies” and “From Our Butchers.” For diners eager to leave the decision making to the kitchen, there’s a whimsical tasting menu called “Bellie Up” (named after Vinnie’s grandparent’s restaurant Bellie's Deli). Some dishes that guests can look forward to are pork belly with sarsaparilla beurre blanc, popcorn chicken livers with ballpark maple mustard, and Steak Cordelia, a large-format cut.

Bar Manager Sebastian Albornoz has crafted a cocktail program that leans into his South American roots, with creative concoctions featuring exotic fruits, coffee, oat milk, matcha, turmeric and carrot. There will also be enough beer, wine and NA options to satisfy all guests.

Up until today, most of us have had few glimpses into Cordelia’s interior design. On the exterior, we’ve watched the installation of that dazzling 1940s-inspired signage with animated lights. New hydraulic garage-door windows have been installed in the bar area and the second dining room, opening onto an expanded front patio.

But step inside and you’ll be transported to an old-world tavern with timeless appeal. The original terrazzo flooring at the entrance, uncovered during construction, gives way to new wood flooring in the bar area. An expanded 20-stool wraparound bar is wrapped at the base by handsome penny tile mosaic flooring. Behind the bar, Lola’s “wall of wine” has been removed and the original brickwork exposed. Open shelving adds to the tavern look.

Also in the bar, a 12-seat communal table has been constructed. In the dining room, the 15-foot coffered ceiling has been painted a bright white and new booths and banquettes have been installed on a slightly elevated platform that rings the room.

Cimino says that the general look and feel of Lola's prized open kitchen has remained intact, but much of the equipment has been updated or replaced. The small corner chef’s table of old is now a roomy 12-seat dinner counter.

click to enlarge Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20 - DYLAN PALCHESKO
Dylan Palchesko
Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20
click to enlarge Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20 - DYLAN PALCHESKO
Dylan Palchesko
Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20
click to enlarge Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20 - DYLAN PALCHESKO
Dylan Palchesko
Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20
click to enlarge Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20 - DYLAN PALCHESKO
Dylan Palchesko
Cordelia on East 4th Street opens July 20

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6
House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6
House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ferrara's Imported Foods 5750 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights With a sizable population of Italian-Americans, it makes sense that Mayfield Heights would be home to one of the best Italian specialty markets in town. Their deli sandwiches are out of this world and their Italian import section highlights pastas, sauces, oils and much more straight from the old country.

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now
All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 lb. steak burger, topped with fontina cheese, tomato balsamic bacon jam and chipotle aioli. Served on a fresh toasted brioche bun and a bed of wild arugula. $10 Brew Kettle Special available.

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week (July 11-17) and What They're Serving for $6
House of Creole 668 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Jeffrey Miskiri, owner of a Washington D.C.-based restaurant group with multiple concepts with names like Po Boy Jim, Creole on 14th, Suga & Spice and Miss Toya's Creole House, recently opened House of Creole in the former Sixth City Sailor’s Club and Hodge’s space downtown. Since opening, House of Creole has been dishing up Big Easy-style starters like fried green tomatoes, crab cakes and deviled eggs with shrimp. For the main event there will be fried fish po' boys, seafood etouffee, Cajun shrimp and grits and jambalaya loaded with shrimp, chicken, sausage and rice.

All The New Restaurants That Have Opened in Cleveland So Far This Year
Lola 2058 East Fourth St., Cleveland Lola was the restaurant that started East Fourth as a dining destination. Michael Symon’s flagship restaurant shut down in November of 2020 after 24 years in business. Symon famously relocated Lola from Tremont to E. Fourth Street in 2006, doing for that neighborhood what he and his wife Liz did for Tremont, which is to say transform it into the epicenter of Cleveland dining and entertainment.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began

Trending

Slyman's Tavern Shutters Orange Location, Scuttles Plans to Open in Pinecrest

By Douglas Trattner

Slyman's corned beef

First Look: Gingham Market, Opening Saturday, July 9 in Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner

Gingham Market opens in Lakewood July 9.

Good Company, Astoria Featured in Upcoming Episodes of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

By Vince Grzegorek

Good Company, Astoria Featured in Upcoming Episodes of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Luchita’s Mexican Restaurant Has Closed After 40 Years in Business

By Douglas Trattner

Luchita's has closed after 40 years in business.

Also in Food & Drink

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

By Scene Staff

Scene's Ale Fest Returns to Tremont on Saturday, July 30

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us