First Look: Luna Bakery and Café, Opening Downtown on Monday, August 21

Douglas Trattner
Luna Bakery and Café to open Monday, August 21.
Bridget Thibeault is putting the finishing touches on a project she started one and half years ago, when Joe Kubic recruited her to open a café on the ground floor of the Western Reserve Building, home to his marketing firm Adcom.
“I never would have come down here without Joe pushing me,” says Thibeault.
This newest location for Luna Bakery and Café
(1468 W. Ninth St.), which launched in Cleveland Heights a dozen years ago and added a Moreland Hills café in 2018, will open to the public on Monday, August 21. The 2,500-square-foot space seats about 55 indoors, with room for more out front and in the attractive hallway.
Like the other two locations, downtown Luna will offer made-from-scratch options that run the gamut from sweet treats to healthy bowls. This area of downtown was starved for a high-quality, locally owned breakfast and lunch place.
Since opening in 2012, Luna has evolved from a bakery to a full-fledged café. In addition to flaky croissants – including the heavenly cream cheese-stuffed everything croissant – scones, cookies, muffins and sticky buns, Luna is the place to go for fresh salads, wholesome grain bowls and panini sandwiches. Don’t skip the made-to-order crepes, available in both sweet (Nutella, lemon sugar, chocolate and fruit) and savory (ham and egg, mozzarella and spinach, smoked turkey) varieties.
For now, the downtown store will be open only Monday through Friday.
