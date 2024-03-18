First Look: Proof Barbecue, Opening Friday, March 22nd in Ohio City

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Proof Barbecue to open in Ohio City on March 22

After a year and a half of work, Proof Barbecue (4116 Lorain Ave.) is nearly ready to welcome its first public guests at its new home, which it will do at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd. The space, which had been home to a diner since the 1940s, bears little resemblance to its former occupant.Proof opened in Tremont a month before Covid landed. It closed in December 2022, after owners Michael Griffin and Dave Ferrante announced that they had purchased the Nick’s Diner property in Ohio City.“Despite the challenges that Covid threw at us as we opened at the outset of a pandemic, it is gratifying to see the original Proof concept that was the brainchild of Michael Griffin, owner of Crust Pizza, begin its next evolution,” Ferrante explains. “It’s been an incredible challenge to renovate the former Nick’s diner location, but the work was definitely worth the effort.”The restaurant can accommodate 36 guests in the dining room, 15 in a rear private dining room, and another 35 on a rear patio.Under chef Brandon Lassiter and GM Jay Casey, the menu has remained mostly consistent with the original format save for a few new items such as a burger.Casey says that he’s been fielding a lot of questions about one item in particular.“We’ve been inundated on social media about when people can again get their burnt ends fix, so we’re happy to say that wait is nearly over,” said Casey.In addition to those burnt ends, the kitchen prepares smoked wings, fried green tomatoes and “Mile High Nachos” topped with pulled pork, cheese and salsa. Barbecue items like brisket, pulled pork, ribs and chicken thighs are smoked out back in a Southern Pride pit and served with a variety of sauces and sides. Those meats can also be enjoyed as tacos.The kitchen will serve food until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.Free parking will be available at the nearby May Dugan Center.