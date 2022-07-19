Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

First Look: Restaurant at Terrestrial Brewing Co., Opening Friday, July 22

Owners Ralph Sgro and Ryan Bennett have been working on the project since last fall

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022

After a handful of private events this week, the restaurant at Terrestrial Brewing (7524 Father Frascati Dr., 216-465-9999) will formally open to the public this Friday, July 22. Owners Ralph Sgro and Ryan Bennett have been working on the project since last fall, when they announced that they were taking over the next-door space, which had been vacant since 2017.

The restaurant, which Sgro likes to describe as “40-percent fancier than the taproom,” is headed up by executive chef Michael Lovano, formerly of One Red Door in Hudson, Lola Bistro downtown, and Summer House in Lakewood, where he was chef de cuisine.

"We pivoted the way of more upscale gastropub," the chef explains. "I want the menu to be fun food that people will enjoy, but not necessarily in one direction of cuisine — more of a culmination of things that I've learned and liked throughout my career. "

One such dish is the hanger steak with chimichurri.

"The hanger steak is kind of an homage to Lola, because John [Baier] my sous chef and I both worked at Lola and that kind of was one of the things it was known for and was something we wanted to do. "

Obviously, beer makes its presence felt throughout the menu, popping up in dishes like pretzel bites with beer cheese, beer-braised duck poutine, beer-battered walleye sandwich, and the stout pot du creme. Other items include vegan mushroom wings, wagyu corn dogs, gnocchi with mint pea pesto, smash burger, and a half chicken.

There are plenty of draft beers at the bar, but guests will find a more wine- and cocktail-focused beverage program than they would next door at the brewery.

The 80-seat restaurant will serve dinners only Wednesday through Sunday to start. Saturday and Sunday brunch will kick off in a week or so. Everything but the entrees will be available to those in the brewery on evenings that the restaurant is open. Brunch will be served throughout the property.

