Fiyah Korean BBQ & Hot Pot to Open Saturday, March 18

The restaurant in St. Clair Superior has been in the works for three years

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 10:09 am

For nearly three years, diners have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Fiyah, a contemporary Korean barbecue restaurant in the St. Clair Superior neighborhood. The large building (1253 E. 55th St.), located a couple blocks north of Sterle's Country House, has been slowly taking shape since early 2020.

Now, at long last, the restaurant has a firm opening date. Diners can get their first glimpse of the ambitious Asian eatery on Saturday, March 18.

Fiyah offers both Korean BBQ  and Asian hot pot experiences in a spacious, attractive setting. There are more than two dozen booths featuring built-in gas grills, allowing groups to enjoy the interactive art of tabletop grilling. Fiyah is going with two different all-you-can-eat models that offer different selections of meats and seafoods.

The bar is equipped with built-in induction burners that, along with tabletop stoves, fuel the Asian hot pot meals. Groups select from a variety of soup bases and item tiers, which offer an all-you-can-eat offering of raw veggies, meats, seafood and noodles that get cooked fondue-style in the simmering pot of soup.

In spring, Fiyah will unveil its massive wraparound porch and rooftop patio.

