Gabriel's Southern Kitchen on East 4th Street Has Closed

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Gabriel's on East 4th Street, formerly home to Indie, has closed

It's been a challenging two years for Gabriel Zeller's East 4th Street residency. Zeller and his former partner opened Indie in late 2021, taking over the former Greenhouse Tavern space and turning it into a music-themed eatery that never gained traction. A little over a year later, Zeller pulled the plug on that concept.“We felt that after the first year, people either loved Indie or they just didn’t get it,” Zeller told us at the time. “I think that a different atmosphere and a slightly more elevated menu is what people are looking for on Fourth.”The "different atmosphere" arrived in the form of Gabriel’s Southern Table, which opened last spring. That restaurant quietly closed its doors two weeks ago, according to the owner.As for what comes next for that space, Zeller, who also operates Char Whiskey Bar in Rocky River and Avo Modern Mexican in Ohio City, remains optimistic. He'd like to hold on to the high-profile address but he's not yet sure what the future holds.