Geraci's to Open a Full-Service Italian Restaurant in Willoughby

Geraci's to open a full-service restaurant in Willoughby.
On October 29, The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby will shut down for the season. At that time Geraci's Slice Shop, which has enjoyed two summers at that popular attraction, will pack up and ship out. But they won't be traveling far; the family will be opening a full-service restaurant down the block.
"I look at the Yard as kind of an incubator for us to get our name out in that area," explains owner Bucky Spoth. "We were probably less known than we expected, so it was great to get out there. They created something that's unique to that area. We played right off that as the automatic food option."
The Geraci's team purchased a building — their first in 67 years of business — at 4127 Erie Street. The trim space will accommodate about 22 guests, but a future rear patio could more than double that. Unlike at the Yard, where they dished up a limited "Slice Shop" menu, the new restaurant will be more in line with a traditional Geraci's restaurant
. Diners can expect a full roster of classic dishes like lasagna, veal parmesan, chicken marsala and, of course, pizza. A liquor license is in the works.
Spoth estimates a November opening.
"Willoughby is a beautiful city, the community is very tight-knit, and it has a lot of the qualities that we look for in terms of walkability and nightlife," he adds. "We want to be a pillar of the community and to help out. We're not trying to reinvent the wheel by any means, we just want to be your corner pizzeria and Italian restaurant."
