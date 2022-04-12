Gervasi Vineyards in Canton Announces Next Phase of Expansion

Gervasi Vineyard
Courtesy Gervasi Vineyard
The newly expanded Piazza at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton, Ohiio.
, which is situated on a scenic 55-acre estate in Canton, continues to expand its slate of upscale offerings. Last year, the multifaceted winery and destination added the Piazza, an outdoor bar and restaurant with full-service dining for 80 guests. That amenity joined the existing Bistro, Crush House and Still House, an Italian bistro, wine bar, and cocktail lounge, respectively.
Next up for Gervasi is a 20,000-square-foot expansion that will house a spa and wine cave. The Cave will be comprised of a 4,500-square-foot barrel-aging room for wine and a 1,000-square-foot wine tasting room. The new space will play host to educational tours and tastings.
To support the property’s expanding wine and spirits production, a new rickhouse, warehouse and distribution facility also will be added. The rickhouse will support Gervasi’s whiskey-aging component, while an 8,300-square-foot warehouse will house a new wine and spirits shipping and distribution facility.