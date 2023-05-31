Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Girves Brown Derby Closes Lyndhurst Location

Launched in Akron 80 years ago, the chain grew to some 50 locations

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 10:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Girves Brown Derby Closes Lyndhurst Location
Girves Brown Derby
The Girves Brown Derby, which launched in Akron in 1941 and grew to some 50 locations across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, Florida and Arizona, is now down to four restaurants. Gus Girves' approach — offering fine dining-level food at modest prices in attractive dining rooms — clearly made a splash.

Not to be confused with the Texas-themed Brown Derby Roadhouse version, nor the L.A.-based chain of Brown Derbys that existed from the late-1920s through the 1980s, the Hudson-based Girves Brown Derby has long been a local success story.

The Lyndhurst location was upgraded and converted from a Roadhouse to a Girves Brown Derby about 13 years ago.

Following the closure of the Lyndhurst restaurant, the remaining locations can be found in Bagley, Medina, Streetsboro and Canton.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chef Demetrios Atheneos to Open Dominic's Deli on Lee This Week

By Douglas Trattner

Dominic's Deli on Lee is stocked and ready to go.

Sushi 86 and Bites to Swap 5th Street Arcades for Harbor Verandas

By Douglas Trattner

Sushi 86

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Campbell's Closes Flagship Store, Burger Week Returns and More

By Vince Grzegorek

The Ohio City storefront has closed

First Look: Tutto Carne, Opening Monday, May 15 in Little Italy

By Douglas Trattner

Tutto Carne owner Zachary Ladner.

Also in Food & Drink

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

Western Reserve Meadery in Duck Island to Permanently Close This Month

By Vince Grzegorek

The tasting room will remain open until May 20

FRUITBLOOD Wines are Now Available in Ohio Bars and Stores

By Kelsey Graham

FRUITBLOOD specializes in fruit-forward wine.

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us