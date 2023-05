Girves Brown Derby Closes Lyndhurst Location

click to enlarge Girves Brown Derby

The Girves Brown Derby , which launched in Akron in 1941 and grew to some 50 locations across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, Florida and Arizona, is now down to four restaurants. Gus Girves' approach — offering fine dining-level food at modest prices in attractive dining rooms — clearly made a splash.Not to be confused with the Texas-themed Brown Derby Roadhouse version, nor the L.A.-based chain of Brown Derbys that existed from the late-1920s through the 1980s, the Hudson-based Girves Brown Derby has long been a local success story.The Lyndhurst location was upgraded and converted from a Roadhouse to a Girves Brown Derby about 13 years ago.Following the closure of the Lyndhurst restaurant, the remaining locations can be found in Bagley, Medina, Streetsboro and Canton.