Great Lakes Brewing Co. Announces Date for This Year's Christmas Ale First Pour Party

This year’s bash marks the 30th anniversary of the popular seasonal ale

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 2:45 pm

Great Lakes Brewing Co. Announces Date for This Year's Christmas Ale First Pour Party

The annual Christmas Ale First Pour Party at Great Lakes Brewing Company is always a great excuse to play hooky. But this year’s bash is extra special because it marks the 30th anniversary of the popular seasonal ale. The fun takes place on Thursday, October 20.

The brewpub (2516 Market Ave., 216-771-4404) will open at 11 a.m., with the tapping of the first keg taking place at 11:30. As usual, the day begins with the Cleveland Carolers, fresh beer-infused donuts from Brewnuts and the ceremonial Christmas Ale keg delivery.

The brewpub will feature Christmas Ale themed food specials throughout the day and the gift shop will be selling special anniversary-themed merchandise.

The beer, which clocks in at 7.5% ABV, is brewed with fresh ginger, cinnamon and honey. It will only be available for on-site enjoyment on October 20. The first cans, bottles and kegs of Christmas Ale will go on sale the following day exclusively at the GLBC gift shop. The beer will begin hitting retail store shelves starting October 24th.

