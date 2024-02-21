Guide: Find a Cleveland Fish Fry Near You

100 options to try through March 31

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 7:48 am

Guide: Find a Cleveland Fish Fry Near You
Courtesy Prosperity Social Club
It's Lent, which means it's fish fry season. Restaurants and churches all around Northeast Ohio are dishing up perch, cod, walleye and all manner of goodness, and not only on Fridays.

Whether you stick to the traditional or favor something with a twist, whether you're looking for something close to home or a new adventure, we've got you covered with 100 options around town to explore in the interactive map below thanks to our friends at Cleveland Magazine.


About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
