Guthrie's Chicken Fingers in Steelyard Commons Permanently Closes

Steelyard will never be the same

By on Sat, Mar 25, 2023 at 11:36 am

click to enlarge Guthrie's Chicken Fingers in Steelyard Commons Permanently Closes
Courtesy Guthrie's

After 12 years of dishing up chicken fingers at Steelyard Commons, the only Northeast Ohio location of Guthrie's closes for good at the end of business today.

Founded in 1965 and pivoting to chicken fingers in 1982, the Alabama-based chain with dozens of locations throughout the south expanded as far north as Cleveland and as far south as Florida.

Northeast Ohioans, of course, still have plenty of chicken finger options, what with the unrelenting arrival of Raising Cane's outposts throughout the region and, in our humble opinion, the best local option: Crispy Chick.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
