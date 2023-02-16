Heartwood Coffee Roasters Opening at Pinecrest this Spring

click to enlarge
Heartwood Coffee Roasters
Courtesy Heartwood
Heartwood Cafe in Hudson
operates attractive cafes in Hudson and Chagrin Falls. Come spring, the locally owned and operated roastery will open its third shop at Pinecrest.
Heartwood, which is run by the husband-and-wife team of Jim and Jacinda Sanders, has earned a reputation for sourcing great coffee from growers around the world and then carefully roasting those beans in Chagrin Falls. The roasted beans are delivered fresh to the cafes.
“Our star menu item is a single-origin cappuccino featuring espresso and Hartzler whole milk,” Jim Sanders said in a release.
Adam Fishman of Fairmount Properties, the developer and operator of Pinecrest, says that there has been demand not just for a great coffee shop, but for Heartwood specifically.
“The Pinecrest community has consistently asked for a Heartwood Coffee location," he says. "They are recognized as a best-in-class coffee shop with carefully curated roasted coffee options and locally sourced food from Heartwood Baking Co."
Heartwood Baking Co., also run by the Sanders, supplies the cafes with artisan-style breads and pastries. All pastries and breads are made from scratch with whole ingredients.
The café spaces are built to be communal and to provide a nice place to sip, snack, work and socialize.
“The Heartwood mission is to grow together," adds Sanders. "This means every relationship we make, every partner we work with, every person in the supply chain should be growing, enriching their lives, and thriving from the interaction.”
Those partners include Storehouse Tea, Hartzler Dairy and various farmers market vendors.
Courtesy Heartwood
Chagrin Falls roastery