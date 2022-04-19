Heinen's Downtown to Unveil Rotunda Scoop Shop Dedicated to Mitchell's Ice Cream

While it’s not an official Mitchell’s Ice Cream
shop that is opening downtown, you might say that it’s the second-best thing. In the coming weeks, Heinen’s Downtown will partner with Mitchell’s on a new “ice cream shop” dedicated to its products. The stand will be located in the rotunda and should begin serving scoops in May.
“We have worked with Heinen’s for 22 years and they have always been such a pleasure to work with in Cleveland,” says Mitchell’s co-founder Pete Mitchell. “It’s always been so good that we had no apprehension at all, just general excitement about this idea of working with them to have scoops of our ice cream available downtown.”
Last December, Mitchell’s closed its SouthPark Mall store. But Mitchell says that he is optimistic about the weeks and months ahead.
“It’s going well,” he reports. “Things are feeling much closer to typical than they have since this all started. We’re looking forward, hopefully, to a busy and fun-feeling spring and summer.”