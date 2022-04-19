Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Heinen's Downtown to Unveil Rotunda Scoop Shop Dedicated to Mitchell's Ice Cream

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 3:41 pm

While it’s not an official Mitchell’s Ice Cream shop that is opening downtown, you might say that it’s the second-best thing. In the coming weeks, Heinen’s Downtown will partner with Mitchell’s on a new “ice cream shop” dedicated to its products. The stand will be located in the rotunda and should begin serving scoops in May.

“We have worked with Heinen’s for 22 years and they have always been such a pleasure to work with in Cleveland,” says Mitchell’s co-founder Pete Mitchell. “It’s always been so good that we had no apprehension at all, just general excitement about this idea of working with them to have scoops of our ice cream available downtown.”

Last December, Mitchell’s closed its SouthPark Mall store. But Mitchell says that he is optimistic about the weeks and months ahead.

“It’s going well,” he reports. “Things are feeling much closer to typical than they have since this all started. We’re looking forward, hopefully, to a busy and fun-feeling spring and summer.”

Food & Drink Slideshows

Indie 2038 East 4th St., Cleveland Owners Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg have reshaped the former Greenhouse Tavern space on East 4th into a shrine to independent music thanks to 100s of framed concert and tour posters. Diners can look forward to Southern-styled foods, many shareable, along with music-themed brunches.

All The New Cleveland Restaurants (And an Arcade Bar) That Have Opened So Far In 2022
49th Street Tavern 4129 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Falls The 49th Street Tavern will be offering a gouda mac n’ cheese for Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week. It’ll be served with house made gouda cheese, chicken and broccoli and topped with bacon.

All the Restaurants Participating In Cleveland Mac 'N' Cheese Week (April 11-17) and What They're Serving
Platform Beer Co. 4125 Lorain Ave., Cleveland Stop at this amazing brewery to enjoy some suds with your four-legged friend. Grab a bite, some fresh water for Fodo and let the day fade away. Photo from Scene archives <a

35 Dog-Friendly Patios in Cleveland to Enjoy With Your Pup This Year
Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years

