How Should You Be Storing Your Hot Sauces?

To fridge or not to fridge?

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 8:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Heritage Fare - Photo by Mark Oprea
Photo by Mark Oprea
Heritage Fare

One of the most common questions that hot sauce makers and sellers get from buyers is: How should I store it? The answer is: it depends on the type.

“Ninety percent of the hot sauces out there have vinegar in them for shelf stability,” says Jack Moore of Black Cap hot sauce. Even most “fermented” hot sauces have been pasteurized, which stops the fermentation process, and have vinegar added, which makes them shelf stable.

Slideshow

Meet Cleveland's Hot Ones: The Local Hot Sauces You Should Be Stocking to Kick Up the Flavor

Meet Cleveland's Hot Ones: The Local Hot Sauces You Should Be Stocking to Kick Up the Flavor
12 slides
Red DawnLook: A colorful, slightly dystopian label reveals a crimson sauce flecked with solids and spice. Background: Don Pesta opened Chili’s Fire Pit in Mentor more than two decades ago. In addition to stocking roughly 900 different hot sauces from around the world, the owner carries his own brand of award-winning sauces, salsas and spice blends. Asked how his house line of hot sauces fairs alongside some of the hottest, most buzzworthy brews out there, he says, fortunately, there isn’t much brand loyalty among shoppers. “People are always looking for something new,” he explains. “If people want the heat, I’ve got the heat, if they want the sweet, I’ve got the sweet. It just depends on what you like. Hot sauce is like wine; you can have one person saying this is the best wine in the world and the next person says it sucks.” Tasting notes: Pesta’s Red Dawn nails the balance between flavor, spice and heat, all delivered in a thick but pourable sauce. It starts tart on the tongue followed by waves of garlic, cayenne, habanero and freshly ground black pepper.Uses: Pizza, pork chops, mac and cheese, Bloody MarysHeat index: 5/10Find it at: Chili’s Fire Pit, chilisfirepit.com Davina Rae’s Hot SauceLook: Unlike the myriad glass bottles that line the condiment shelves, Davina’s comes in 7-ounce plastic bottles with pointy twist-open caps. The label design is clean, minimal and crisp, with simple text on a white and red background. Background: Davina Romansky, a bartender at Firestone Country Club in Akron, couldn’t find the perfect hot sauce for the Bloody Marys that she was constantly whipping up for members. So she created her own. “The owners put it on the menu,” explains Romansky. “A rep from Giant Eagle tasted it while there and said that if it was commercially produced they would sell it.” Romansky and her colleague, Richard “Fuzz” Fausnight, branched out with Fuzz's Awesome Sauce, which is a mayo-based twist on the original. The owner doesn’t cut corners with respect to ingredients, using preserved lemons and whole roasted jalapenos, fresnos and habaneros for appreciable heat.“I feel like spice is becoming a bigger thing with the younger generations,” she says. “I’ve noticed that they are really into heat.”Tasting notes: This is a thicker sauce that grabs food, but it can also clog the small dispenser hole in the cap. That’s a small price to pay for beautiful habanero flavor, bold roasted garlic and aggressive but agreeable heat. Preserved lemons in the sauce give it an unexpected lemony blast that mellows when paired with food. Uses: Bloody Marys (obviously), breakfast sandwiches, deviled eggs, pierogies, tacos, chicken wingsHeat index: 6/10Find it at: Giant Eagle, davinaraes.com FuegoLook: Inside a slender wax-dipped bottle with a simple black-and-white label is a mossy green liquid for the Applewood Smoked Jalapeno. Background: Ian Barrett makes his shelf-stable fermented hot sauces in the same Cleveland facility as Old Brooklyn Cheese and Mustard. Despite an increasingly crowded commercial kitchen, Barrett says that he refuses to entrust his recipe and production to a third-party co-packer.“If you want to maintain a quality and a standard of product, going to a co-packer means that it’s going to be really hard,” he explains. “If you want to buy something local, small-batch, handmade, it’s nice to know that the brand on the bottle is the brand that is making the product.”Just two years into production, Fuego sauces have earned industry recognition in the form of “Good Food” awards. All of the solid ingredients, including locally grown jalapenos, are cold smoked with applewood before going into fermentation. The final product is thinner than most, but it punches above its viscosity.“If you can have a thinner sauce while still maintaining the body and big punch that’s behind it, I think that’s a nice sweet spot to be in,” says Barrett.Tasting notes: This sauce is aggressively smoky, a trait that will appeal to some but not others. Vegetal flavors are balanced by pleasant tartness and mild spice.Uses: Eggs, pizza, pierogies, chicken tenders, mixed with mayo to create a smoky aioli.Heat index: 2/10 Find it at: Old Brooklyn Cheese Co., Meister Foods at the West Side Market, Lake Road Market, fuegofermentations.com LlamacitaLook: It’s easy to see the vibrant red color of this Tomato Guajillo sauce through the 8-ounce glass bottle. The brand and product name are screen printed directly onto the glass, doing away with the need for a label. Naturally, there’s a cartoon llama on the front. Background: Bianca Beach grew up in the Pacific Northwest, lived in Southern California, and winded up in sunny Cleveland Heights, where she never stopped dreaming of those sauce-drenched SoCal tacos. In late 2023, she debuted her line of taqueria-style sauces under the Llamacita brand. “They are inspired by some of my favorite sauces at the taquerias I grew up going to and throughout my life,” she explains. Beach prefers the label “taco sauces” over hot sauces because they aren’t all hot. More importantly, they have a silky-smooth texture, like the sauces that flow effortlessly through the tops of squeeze bottles at the local taqueria. After releasing a green sauce, orange sauce and yellow sauce, Beach unveiled her magnum opus.“Red was the last to be born,” she says. “It took some time, I don’t want to say to perfect it, but it took many iterations.”Tasting notes: This sauce may be smooth and pourable, but it isn’t thin, one-dimensional or bland. It smells like a warm bowl of Texas chili and overflows with earthy, smoky spice from the guajillo chiles. There’s tomato in the sauce but this isn’t a tomatoey sauce by any stretch. Other than a slight tickle in the back of the throat, this sauce is largely heat-free. Uses: Micheladas, chili con carne, nachos, grilled steak, as a marinade for oven-roasted pork Heat index: 1/10Find it at: Miles Market, Nature’s Oasis, Wine Spot, llamacitafoods.com Ol’ Dirty Sheets Hot Sauce Look: A colorful hand-drawn label depicting laundry hanging on the line only partially blocks the dark, brooding brew within. Background: Wooster natives Joshua Sheets and Jamie Smetzer launched their product in 2016. Sheets, a graduate of the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts, began messing around with homemade hot sauces and sharing it with friends. The rest, as they say, is history. “We wanted to make hot sauce for hot sauce people,” says Sheets. For Ol’ Dirty Sheets, the chef starts with Ohio-grown habanero, ghost, chipotle and arbol chilis. The peppers are blended with local maple syrup to create a hot sauce with a compelling and distinctive flavor profile. Tasting notes: This sauce is dark, dank, smoky and fruity. The paste-like consistency and deep, complex flavors reminded me of a Oaxacan mole negro. A sneaky, creeping heat continues to build until it tops out mid-level. It’s all rounded out with a kiss of maple sweetness. Uses: Enchiladas, loaded potatoes, marinades, tacos, breakfast sandwiches, chiliHeat index: 5/10Find it at: Narrin’s at West Side Market, Local Roots Market, oldirtysheets.com Heritage Fare Garlic Hot SauceLook: A tall, slender glass bottle is adorned with a lemon-yellow cap and red label with a sketch of a chef tasting his stovetop brew. Background: Heritage Fare has a long, proud history in Cleveland. Wendell Turner launched the business some 30 years ago to fill a niche in the soul food world, a category overlooked by the big commercial brands of the day. To help boost sales of his triple-washed collard greens, he paired them with a special herb and spice blend for home cooks. The company’s Savory Soul Sauce has been the go-to rib sauce for decades and the Garlic Hot Sauce continues to find favor with a new generation of chefs, home cooks and foodies. Tasting notes: If you enjoy bright, thin, mildly spiced hot sauces like Crystal, Tabasco and Frank’s RedHot, you’ll adore Heritage Fare. What it lacks in pomp and flash, it makes up for in versatility, affordability and broad appeal. Tart, tangy and bright, the sauce has a pronounced garlic and vinegar twang with wee heat. Uses: Scrambled eggs, cooked greens, soups and stews, fried green tomatoes, grilled chicken. Heat index: 2/10Find it at: Good Company, heritagefare.net
Click to View 12 slides

The other 10 percent or less are fermented products like Black Cap that do not pasteurize and do not add vinegar, making them a living product. These hot sauces are sold in the refrigerated section of stores and should be stored – open or not – in the refrigerator at home.

As for the rest, those can safely be stored on the counter for up to six months or longer. The color and flavor will change over time, and the bottles and caps should be cleaned after use to prevent mold where the sauce is in contact with oxygen.

“Personally, whether the label tells me to refrigerate something or not, I’m putting it in the fridge after I open it,” Moore adds. “It’s less about whether or not the sauce will go bad, but whether or not it will grow mold on the neck of the bottle or cap.”

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

La Cave Du Vin to Open in Former Spotted Owl Space in Tremont Friday, Dec. 8

By Douglas Trattner

Erich Lasher

First Look: Danny's on Professor, Opening Tuesday, December 12 in Tremont

By Douglas Trattner

Partner Danny Grim

Chef Doug Katz to Open New Restaurant at Van Aken District in Shaker

By Douglas Trattner

Chef Doug Katz

The Macaron Tea Room in Broadview Heights Has Closed

By Vince Grzegorek

The Macaron Tea Room in Broadview Heights Has Closed

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us