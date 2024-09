Interview with Matt Fish, Founder of Melt Bar & Grilled

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Matt Fish, founder of Melt Bar & Grilled

In 2006, Matt Fish opened Melt Bar and Grilled in the former White Door Saloon in Lakewood. To say that the concept took off is an understatement, with the homegrown brand growing from one tavern to more than a dozen locations across the state. Now, 18 years later, the chain is down to one. In this interview with Scene, Fish discusses the journey.FISH: I was working at Johnny Mango. I would come home after work every day and write down ideas. I was going to open up a craft beer bar. If you remember 2006, craft beer was not anywhere close to what it is today. And the more I worked on the menus, the more I found myself gravitating towards these grilled cheese sandwiches. So I thought craft beer was going to be the driver. The grilled cheese would just be this cool little sidekick.I was like, I'll make 15, 20, maybe 50 sandwiches in a weekend and people are going to come in for the beer. But holy mackerel, when we opened up, it was a complete flip-flop. I thought I was opening a bar that just happened to have this cute little grilled cheese menu and I ended up opening a grilled cheese restaurant that just happened to have a really killer beer list.Exactly. I'd never seen it done before. I wasn't trying to be an innovator, I was like, Hey, McDonald's focuses on hamburgers. Pizza joints are a dime a dozen. Why can't I do grilled cheese? Nobody was doing exactly what I wanted to do.We were very early on in theworld and theworld. It really put us on a national platform. We were then known coast to coast as to what we were doing. It puts you on the map and it kind of puts you in a different light.That's what the thought was, but it did not work. We got busier in Cleveland Heights and we got busier here, and that's really what propelled us.To be honest with you, a lot of it was self-preservation. Somebody else that's out in the world who has more money than me, more talent, more whatever, is going to potentially bring a competing grilled cheese restaurant into Cleveland. Opening multiple stores was to plant my flag and say, gourmet grilled cheese, Melt Bar and Grilled. We own that concept.We waited too long to make adjustments. We listened to our gut and we also listened to the media and we listened to analysts and we listened to everybody else who kept saying, it's going to come back. People are going to be throwing money around. So it was leading up to the end of 2022 when we said, it's not going to come back. We need to make some significant changes.The restaurant industry has been an incredible struggle for the last four to five years. This year in particular is probably the hardest year that I've worked in the restaurant industry in 33 years. I said, I don't want to be a multi-store owner anymore. It was truly a financial decision to say, I'm going back to Lakewood only. It makes more sense for me. It makes more sense for my family, it makes more sense for the community.I was never going to close this space. If this location closed, Melt was going to close.We're going to take care with everything we do. We're going to get back to the way things were in `06. The service levels are going to be as good or better. The food is going to be better. The atmosphere is going to be better. And I'm going to be here with my staff.