Irie Jamaican Kitchen in Lakewood Opens Tuesday, May 21

This will be location number five for chef Omar McKay.

By on Mon, May 20, 2024 at 9:24 am

Irie Jamaican Kitchen to open Lakewood store on May 21. - Scene Archives
Scene Archives
Irie Jamaican Kitchen to open Lakewood store on May 21.
It's been seven years since chef Omar McKay launched his fast-casual version of a Jamaican eatery on East 185th Street in Euclid. Since 2017, McKay has gone on to open Irie Jamaican Kitchen locations in Old Brooklyn, Akron's Highland Square and, most recently, Shaker Heights.

Tomorrow, the Jamaican-born chef will open the doors of location number five, this time in Lakewood (13804 Detroit Ave., 216-785-9408).  Set inside a former Georgio's Oven Fresh Pizza, the restaurant will offer the same great lineup of Caribbean specialties like jerk chicken, curry chicken, curry shrimp and braised oxtail. Those items are served in boxes and bowls with cabbage, plantains and various toppings and sauces. Irie also offers pasta and mac-and-cheese plates topped with those same foods.

The Lakewood shop will be open  11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Douglas Trattner

May 8, 2024

