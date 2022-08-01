Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Jack Frost Donuts Opens Satellite Shop at the West Side Market

The famed Old Brooklyn donut maker has been going strong since 1937

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 1:29 pm

Jack Frost Donuts Opens Satellite Shop at the West Side Market
For the better part of 85 years, Jack Frost has been luring people to Old Brooklyn for some of Cleveland's best donuts. The shop (4960 Pearl Rd., 216-351-3638), largely rebuilt from scratch five years ago, offers more than 200 flavors of donuts throughout the year. But good luck finding those donuts anywhere but there.

Now, many of those signature flavors and styles are available at Jack Frost's new satellite shop at the West Side Market. Donut lovers can find the goods at stand B-4, B-5, in the former home of Pinzone’s Meats, which left the market in 2020 after 44 years.

You can find the stand just inside the doors on the Lorain Avenue side.

Everything We Saw at AleFest 2022 in Lincoln Park

Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they're all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Bourbon Street Barrel Room 2393 Professor Ave., Cleveland "I went for brunch and got the fried chicken and french toast. So I can really speak to how well they are doing when it comes to the New Orleans cuisine. What I can say is that the drinks are AMAZING. We had Amira and Patrick at the bar. Both were super accommodating and attentive. Amira made this great mocktail for my friend that is expecting called a health tonic. If she is there I recommend ordering it. It is so refreshing.....and you can add gin or tequila," Willainaa S. on Yelp

The 25 Best Brunch Spots In Cleveland, According To Yelp Reviewers

The 25 Best Brunch Spots In Cleveland, According To Yelp Reviewers
Momocho 1835 Fulton Rd., Cleveland Season 8, Episode 9 This hip, dimly lit cantina serves a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. And while there, Fieri sampled their tuna tacos, blood orange marmalade and guacamole with house smoked trout, which are all a hit. Photo via via Food Network/YouTube

All the Guy Fieri 'Triple D' Restaurants Within Driving Distance of Cleveland

All the Guy Fieri 'Triple D' Restaurants Within Driving Distance of Cleveland

