Jack Frost Donuts Opens Satellite Shop at the West Side Market

For the better part of 85 years, Jack Frost
has been luring people to Old Brooklyn for some of Cleveland's best donuts. The shop (4960 Pearl Rd., 216-351-3638), largely rebuilt from scratch five years ago, offers more than 200 flavors of donuts throughout the year. But good luck finding those donuts anywhere but there.
Now, many of those signature flavors and styles are available at Jack Frost's new satellite shop at the West Side Market. Donut lovers can find the goods at stand B-4, B-5, in the former home of Pinzone’s Meats, which left the market in 2020 after 44 years.
You can find the stand just inside the doors on the Lorain Avenue side.