Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison to Open New Restaurant in Former Spice Space in Gordon Square

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 12:22 pm

click to enlarge jill_and_jessica_website.png

“As soon as we opened in Lakewood we told each other that we definitely wanted to open at least two more spots,” says Salt chef and co-owner Jill Vedaa. “We started searching for another place in our second year.”

Vedda and business partner Jessica Parkison have been on the hunt for nearly five years to find the perfect home for their next restaurant. They found that space in the heart of Detroit Shoreway. The pair has just announced that they are taking over the former Spice Kitchen property at the corner of Detroit and W. 58th Street.

“This is prime,” says Vedaa. “The amount of people that are in that area already and will be in the next five to 10 years is insane.”

Neither Vedaa or Parkison is in a huge hurry to open the doors. Vedaa says that they will take their time with the renovations, which could take as long as one year.

“We really want to change how it looks inside," says the chef. "Because it was such an iconic restaurant for so long, we want people to walk in and think that this is a different place. We’re not in a huge rush because we want to make sure it’s the way we want it.”

Fans of the six-year-old Lakewood restaurant can expect no changes to that popular operation, nor should they expect a carbon copy in Gordon Square.

“This is not going to be Salt 2,” says Vedaa.

While the concept is still being hashed out, it’s likely that small plates will have a role in the final arrangement.

We'll keep you posted as the story develops.

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Lindey's Lake House (Flats East Bank location) 1146 Old River Rd., Cleveland It&#146;s only natural that a restaurant meant to replicate a cozy beachside escape should showcase its breezy riverside views. Feel free to take it all in with some tacos and a margarita. Photo via mandy.steve/Instagram

32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views
Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland

Food & Drink Slideshows

Lindey's Lake House (Flats East Bank location) 1146 Old River Rd., Cleveland It&#146;s only natural that a restaurant meant to replicate a cozy beachside escape should showcase its breezy riverside views. Feel free to take it all in with some tacos and a margarita. Photo via mandy.steve/Instagram

32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views
Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland

Food & Drink Slideshows

Lindey's Lake House (Flats East Bank location) 1146 Old River Rd., Cleveland It&#146;s only natural that a restaurant meant to replicate a cozy beachside escape should showcase its breezy riverside views. Feel free to take it all in with some tacos and a margarita. Photo via mandy.steve/Instagram

32 Cleveland Restaurants With Ridiculously Scenic Views
Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival

Photos From the 2022 Taste of Lakewood Festival
Thyme X Table 583 Dover Center Rd., Bay Village In Bay Village, Thyme Table, which opened in 2019, has quickly established itself as one of the best restaurants in the near Western suburbs. Chef-owner Michael Smith captured the curiosity and support of the community with his spiffed-up tavern concept, where the menu is approachable at nearly every turn. Thyme Table is the opposite of a special-occasion restaurant, but that doesn't mean there is nothing special about the place.

41 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants to Add to Your Dining Calendar
Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company 3764 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland Kamm’s Corners Ice Cream Company is dedicated to giving you a great family experience. Stop in, order some ice cream and play a game while you’re there.

32 Essential Ice Cream Shops In Cleveland

Trending

Shake It, a Casual Burger Concept from FWD Hospitality, Coming to Former Kindred Spirit Space at Van Aken District

By Douglas Trattner

Former Sawyer's and Kindred Spirit space at Van Aken District.

Pearl Asian Kitchen to Close This Month After 43 Years in Shaker Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Pearl Asian Kitchen to Close This Month After 43 Years in Shaker Heights

Chef Michael Grieve Takes Over the Grocery in Ohio City, With Ambitious Plans to Follow

By Douglas Trattner

The Quarter, home to The Grocery

After 17 Years at Former Location, Crave Will Open its New Downtown Akron Restaurant Next Week

By Douglas Trattner

Crave's new home in downtown Akron

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us