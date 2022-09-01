Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison's New Gordon Square Venture Will Be a Spanish Tapas and Paella Restaurant Called Evelyn

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 12:01 pm

Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison's New Gordon Square Venture Will Be a Spanish Tapas and Paella Restaurant Called Evelyn
Courtesy Salt

Three months after chef Jill Vedaa and partner Jessica Parkison shared news that they'd scooped up the former Spice spot in Gordon Square for a new venture, they're ready to share just what they have in store.

When it opens next September, Evelyn, named after Vedda's mother, will find the pair behind Salt dishing up "elevated tapas," which they said in an Instagram post today doesn't mean small plates, and paella.

"Between the two of us, we've always had a love for all things Spanish," they said, "The food, culture, wine, sherrys... It made sense that our next space would highlight just that."

If you want a sneak peak of what might make its way onto Evelyn's menu, make a reservation or stop by Salt on Oct. 16 for a preview event.

Work is underway at the space and Vedaa earlier this summer told Scene how excited they are to be a part of the neighborhood and for the neighborhood to set eyes on the renovations.

“We really want to change how it looks inside. Because it was such an iconic restaurant for so long, we want people to walk in and think that this is a different place. We’re not in a huge rush because we want to make sure it’s the way we want it," she said. "This is prime. The amount of people that are in that area already and will be in the next five to 10 years is insane.”

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Zaytoon 1150 Huron Rd., Cleveland David Ina, the son of the owners of Al’s Deli, worked at his family restaurant to gain experience before opening his own place down the street. Zaytoon specializes in Lebanese food like fattoush and shwarma.

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
Rowley Inn 1104 Rowley Ave., Cleveland “Can't believe this was my first time coming here! What an awesome hidden gem in Tremont. Let's start with the best thing on the menu, their bacon wrapped tots. These things are gigantic and covered in strips of bacon before they are deep fried. The bacon soaks into the tots so it gives them amazing succulent flavor while still being crispy on the outside. Seriously whichever chef designed this menu item needs to win a James Beard award. The rest of their food was also great, the burger was cooked to perfection and their other breakfast items including the grilled cheese is also good,” James P. on Yelp

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022
Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022

Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022
Civilization 2366 West 11th St., Cleveland This Tremont coffee joint feels like a blast from the past. With a wood-paneled interior, dim-lighting and wooden furniture, the space gives you the feeling of being in an Enlightenment-era French salon. Along with fine coffees, it offers a large selection of bakery and food options, including chocolate and croissants.

25 Essential Cleveland Coffee Shops

Food & Drink Slideshows

Zaytoon 1150 Huron Rd., Cleveland David Ina, the son of the owners of Al’s Deli, worked at his family restaurant to gain experience before opening his own place down the street. Zaytoon specializes in Lebanese food like fattoush and shwarma.

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
Rowley Inn 1104 Rowley Ave., Cleveland “Can't believe this was my first time coming here! What an awesome hidden gem in Tremont. Let's start with the best thing on the menu, their bacon wrapped tots. These things are gigantic and covered in strips of bacon before they are deep fried. The bacon soaks into the tots so it gives them amazing succulent flavor while still being crispy on the outside. Seriously whichever chef designed this menu item needs to win a James Beard award. The rest of their food was also great, the burger was cooked to perfection and their other breakfast items including the grilled cheese is also good,” James P. on Yelp

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022
Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022

Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022
Civilization 2366 West 11th St., Cleveland This Tremont coffee joint feels like a blast from the past. With a wood-paneled interior, dim-lighting and wooden furniture, the space gives you the feeling of being in an Enlightenment-era French salon. Along with fine coffees, it offers a large selection of bakery and food options, including chocolate and croissants.

25 Essential Cleveland Coffee Shops

Food & Drink Slideshows

Zaytoon 1150 Huron Rd., Cleveland David Ina, the son of the owners of Al’s Deli, worked at his family restaurant to gain experience before opening his own place down the street. Zaytoon specializes in Lebanese food like fattoush and shwarma.

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
Rowley Inn 1104 Rowley Ave., Cleveland “Can't believe this was my first time coming here! What an awesome hidden gem in Tremont. Let's start with the best thing on the menu, their bacon wrapped tots. These things are gigantic and covered in strips of bacon before they are deep fried. The bacon soaks into the tots so it gives them amazing succulent flavor while still being crispy on the outside. Seriously whichever chef designed this menu item needs to win a James Beard award. The rest of their food was also great, the burger was cooked to perfection and their other breakfast items including the grilled cheese is also good,” James P. on Yelp

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022
Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022

Everything We Saw at A Taste of Black Cleveland 2022
Civilization 2366 West 11th St., Cleveland This Tremont coffee joint feels like a blast from the past. With a wood-paneled interior, dim-lighting and wooden furniture, the space gives you the feeling of being in an Enlightenment-era French salon. Along with fine coffees, it offers a large selection of bakery and food options, including chocolate and croissants.

25 Essential Cleveland Coffee Shops

Trending

The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed

By Vince Grzegorek

The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed

Some of Our Favorite Places in Cleveland to Score a Chicago Italian Beef, the Sandwich of the Summer

By Douglas Trattner

Chicago Italian beef, baby

Annual Refugee Response Benefit on Oct. 2 in Ohio City Will Feature Diverse Lineup of Global Cuisine

By Vince Grzegorek

This six-acre urban farm in Ohio City is the site of the annual Refugee Response benefit.

Damas Eatery, Newly Opened on Cleveland’s West Side and Owned by Syrian Immigrants, Is Already Putting Down Solid Roots

By Douglas Trattner

Damas Eatery, Newly Opened on Cleveland’s West Side and Owned by Syrian Immigrants, Is Already Putting Down Solid Roots

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us