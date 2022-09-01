Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison's New Gordon Square Venture Will Be a Spanish Tapas and Paella Restaurant Called Evelyn

Three months after chef Jill Vedaa and partner Jessica Parkison shared news that they'd scooped up the former Spice spot in Gordon Square for a new venture, they're ready to share just what they have in store.
When it opens next September, Evelyn, named after Vedda's mother, will find the pair behind Salt dishing up "elevated tapas," which they said in an Instagram post today
doesn't mean small plates, and paella.
"Between the two of us, we've always had a love for all things Spanish," they said, "The food, culture, wine, sherrys... It made sense that our next space would highlight just that."
If you want a sneak peak of what might make its way onto Evelyn's menu, make a reservation or stop by Salt on Oct. 16 for a preview event.
Work is underway at the space and Vedaa earlier this summer told Scene
how excited they are to be a part of the neighborhood and for the neighborhood to set eyes on the renovations.
“We really want to change how it looks inside. Because it was such an iconic restaurant for so long, we want people to walk in and think that this is a different place. We’re not in a huge rush because we want to make sure it’s the way we want it," she said. "This is prime. The amount of people that are in that area already and will be in the next five to 10 years is insane.”