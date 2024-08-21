Jolene, a Country Bar, to Open in Former Greenhouse Tavern, Indie Space on East 4th

click to enlarge Scene Archives East 4th will see more change as Jolene opens soon

It’s hard to fathom that Greenhouse Tavern opened just 15 years ago on East 4th Street; it feels like a different lifetime.Since that influential restaurant closed – one month before Covid officially arrived, and under less than auspicious circumstances – the property has failed to attract a long-term tenant. After sitting idle for a year, the historic Cort building was claimed by the owners of Char Whisky Bar and Avo Modern Mexican, who opened Indie later that same year. After a less than fruitful freshman year, the owners converted the space to Gabriel’s Southern Table. That restaurant closed earlier this year.The next tenant is hoping to reverse the trend by creating a destination-worthy attraction that will complement the event-driven nature of the street. Jason Beudert, who is still riding high on the success of his recently opened restaurant STEAK in Tremont, says that he and his partners have a solid grasp on the unique challenges that the street poses.“Having Geraci’s Slice Shop and Lionheart Coffee within feet of East 4th, we have the luxury of understanding that the Gateway District is event-driven – whether it’s Rocket Mortgage or Progressive Field or House of Blues or Pickwick or the casino,” Beudert explains.What the neighborhood needs, he believes, is a place to go before or after dinner, the game, a show, or just to blow off a little steam. A place like Jolene (2038 East 4th St.), a honkytonk in the heart of the city.“Our aim is to bring a little bit of Nashville to Cleveland and East 4th Street – to create something fun where families can come before a game, or a bachelorette party can come and have fun, or after a date night at one of the restaurants in the neighborhood,” adds Beudert. “We also think that country is universal.”Beudert and partners Terry Francona and Chelsea Williams operate Hangry Brands hospitality group, which includes STEAK, Geraci’s Slice Shop, Lionheart Coffee and The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby. When Jolene opens spring of next year, it will add the sights, sounds and celebration of a country bar to the budding portfolio of establishments.“East 4th Street is the epicenter of downtown Cleveland – the street of streets,” says Beudert. “For us to be here is an honor, but I also think the street deserves to have one of the coolest bars in the city.”As he did with STEAK in Tremont, Beudert is planning to undergo a complete overhaul of the property – both interior and exterior – to create a fun, vibrant atmosphere. There will be small non-ticketed live music events, guitar shotskis, shareable boot drinks, and likely a sea of red solo cups. The rooftop will be activated as well.Vic Searcy, formerly of Sauce the City, will set up shop in the lower-level kitchen. His fried chicken tenders, wraps, salads and sandwiches will be available via walk-up or app to guests throughout the property, but also to customers during hours and days the club is idle.Francona, a former downtown resident himself, is eager to partner in what he believes will be another successful Cleveland hospitality project.“I love investing in Jason and Chelsea and in all the cool stuff they are doing – and just as important, in the city of Cleveland’s food scene,” Francona explains. “I wish Jolene’s was there when I lived on East 4th. If it’s anything like our other brands it will be so much fun.”Speaking of baseball: the goal is to open the doors in time for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.